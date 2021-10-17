U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,848.90
    -594.40 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

USD 34.07 Billion Growth expected in Agricultural Machinery Market by 2025 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Agricultural Machinery Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Escorts Ltd., AMAZONEN-Werke, and Kinze Manufacturing will emerge as Agricultural Machinery suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agricultural Machinery will grow at a CAGR of 3.57% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Agricultural Machinery requirements.

Agricultural Machinery Market Procurement Research Report
Agricultural Machinery Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Agricultural Machinery Market

Major Price Trends in the Agricultural Machinery's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Agricultural Machinery with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Agricultural Machinery Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Agricultural Machinery Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Agricultural Machinery spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Agricultural Machinery Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-34-07-billion-growth-expected-in-agricultural-machinery-market-by-2025--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301399731.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Market Recap: Friday, October 15

    Stocks rose on Friday to post a robust weekly advance, with stronger-than-expected earnings and economic data. Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments Chief Market Strategist and Clinton Warren, Global Investment Specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a sudden increase in the price of oil.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has addressed 200 Volkswagen executives via a video call after an invitation from the German carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, who wants to galvanise VW's top brass for a faster pivot to electric vehicles. The comments on Thursday by Musk to a VW managers gathering in Alpbach, Austria, confirmed by Diess via Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1449333401048293378 on Saturday after a report in Handelsblatt daily, included praise of VW for being an "icon" and Tesla's greatest challenger, Handelsblatt said.

  • The Great Resignation is ripping through the restaurant industry

    Retail isn't alone in feeling the effects of the worker shortage. Here's another.

  • China Is Forcing Fashion to Mute Itself Over Dirty Cotton

    (Bloomberg) -- When a fashion industry sustainability group called out China over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, the idea was to nudge Beijing toward human-rights reforms while cleaning up a troubled corner of the $60 billion global cotton business. Western brands have learned the hard way that things don’t work that way in China.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe B

  • Metal prices surge as energy costs soar

    A key index tracking the prices of industrial metals including aluminium, copper and zinc, has struck record heights as soaring energy prices reduces their production.

  • 7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

    From what beneficiaries receive monthly to what workers could owe in payroll tax, big changes are on the way for America's top retirement program.

  • Dirtier Trains and Less Newsprint: the Energy Crisis Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasEurope’s deepening energy crisis is sending severe -- and some surprising -- ripples across everything from transporting goods by train to glas

  • Can Colombia Capitalize On Climbing Crude Prices?

    While Colombia’s rig count has increased in recent months, production is lagging behind, just as crude prices are rallying to new highs

  • UPS upgraded by Stifel ahead of expected holiday shipping crunch

    Amid a strained period for supply chains across the country, UPS looks like a bright spot for investors, according to a new note from Stifel.

  • Three Years After First 737 MAX Crash, Fallout Continues for Boeing and Victims

    The indictment of a former technical pilot is first time an individual has faced charges related to the accidents. The company previously reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the government.

  • FDA panel concludes J & J booster is safe

    People who got the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine are one step closer to getting a booster shot after a vote Friday by an advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration.

  • Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Look Very Bullish

    Crude oil markets have rallied during the course of the week, as we continue to see plenty of money flowing into energy. The rising cost of energy is a major headline that has captured the attention of traders around the world.

  • Couples dream of moving to a great spot when they retire. But what if they each want to move to a different place?

    In planning for retirement, couples tend to focus on money. For those with strong preferences (and strong personalities), compromising doesn’t come easily. “To frame the discussion, you need to balance the emotional with the practical,” said Robert Bornstein, Ph.D., co-author of “How to Age in Place.”

  • Oil Markets Unfazed By Falling Imports From China

    Oil prices continued to climb on Friday despite worrying import data from China, with traders choosing to focus on increasing oil demand elsewhere

  • Xi’s Crackdown, Rigid Regime Defeat Last U.S. Social Media Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, LinkedIn thrived in China on the unlikeliest of compacts, complying deftly with Beijing’s ever-changing censorship demands while largely averting a backlash back home. That all ended Thursday, when the Microsoft Corp. unit began its withdrawal from the country, defeated by increasingly bewildering regulations governing data and content.Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back

  • Manufacturers demand action over ‘cartel-like’ shipping costs

    The shipping industry must be investigated over allegations of “cartel-like” behaviour and soaring fees that are causing shortages and fuelling inflation, manufacturers have demanded.

  • How CarParts.com Is Taking Advantage of the Supply Chain Crunch

    Supply chain disruptions are hammering retailers big and small. A combination of factory shutdowns because of COVID-19, limited shipping capacity, delays at ports, and labor shortages are introducing unprecedented inventory challenges for a wide range of businesses. CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is small-cap online auto parts retailer.