USD 34.11 mn growth in Bromobenzene Market | Growing Pharmaceutical Market to Drive Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bromobenzene market will be driven by the growing pharmaceutical market. The market is expected to grow by USD 34.11 mn at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 4.36%.

Attractive Opportunities in Bromobenzene Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Bromobenzene Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to additional information related to the bromobenzene market.

The bromobenzene market covers the following areas:

Bromobenzene Market Sizing
Bromobenzene Market Forecast
Bromobenzene Market Analysis

Drivers and Trends

The growing pharmaceutical market is one of the key factors driving the growth of the bromobenzene market. Bromobenzene is used in the pharmaceutical industry. It introduces a phenyl group via palladium-catalyzed coupling reactions, also called the Suzuki reaction. This reaction is scalable and cost-effective for use in the synthesis intermediates for pharmaceuticals. The global life expectancy recorded a significant increase during the past couple of years. With the rise in average life expectancy, global pharmaceutical sales are expected to rise during the forecast period. The growing aging population is expected to increase the sales of prescription drugs. The growth of the market has further been propelled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the demand for pharmaceuticals across the world. Thus, the growth in the sales of pharmaceutical products is expected to increase the demand for bromobenzene.

The rising application of benzoic acid is one of the trends in the market. Phenylmagnesium bromide is a versatile Grignard reagent used to prepare benzoic acid. The rising application of benzoic acid is driving the demand for phenylmagnesium bromide. Recently, the demand for benzoic acid has been increasing due to the rising demand for packaged food. Benzoic acid and its derivative compounds act as food preservatives in packaged food. Factors such as the increasing awareness about healthy eating and living, rise in per capita income and expenditure, and rapid economic development have led to a significant increase in the demand for processed and packaged foods. Chemical manufacturing, metal processing, paper and pulp, automotive, textile processing, and paints and pigments applications are expected to foster the demand for benzoic acid during the forecast period. Such factors will influence the market growth.

Vendor Analysis

The bromobenzene market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities in the market, vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some companies mentioned with their offerings:-

  • AB Enterprises

  • B Joshi Agrochem Pharma

  • Bhavika Chemicals Corp.

  • Bromorganics Corp.

  • ChemSampCo LLC

  • Heranba Industries Ltd.

  • Krishna Solvechem Ltd

  • Mody Chemi-Pharma Ltd.

  • Neogen Chemicals Ltd.

  • Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

  • RXChemicals

  • SAM Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

  • Simson Pharma Ltd.

  • Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

  • Sontara Organo Industries

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • Toronto Research Chemicals Inc.

  • Yancheng Longshen Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA.

Bromobenzene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 34.11 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.36

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Enterprises, B Joshi Agrochem Pharma, Bhavika Chemicals Corp., Bromorganics Corp., ChemSampCo LLC, Heranba Industries Ltd., Krishna Solvechem Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, SAM Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Simson Pharma Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Yancheng Longshen Chemical Co. Ltd., and Merck KGaA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Phenylmagnesium Bromide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Phencyclidine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bromorganics Corp.

  • 10.4 ChemSampCo LLC

  • 10.5 Heranba Industries Ltd.

  • 10.6 Merck KGaA

  • 10.7 RXChemicals

  • 10.8 Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.9 Sontara Organo Industries

  • 10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio

