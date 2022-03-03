USD 34.11 mn growth in Bromobenzene Market | Growing Pharmaceutical Market to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bromobenzene market will be driven by the growing pharmaceutical market. The market is expected to grow by USD 34.11 mn at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 4.36%.
The bromobenzene market covers the following areas:
Bromobenzene Market Sizing
Bromobenzene Market Forecast
Bromobenzene Market Analysis
Drivers and Trends
The growing pharmaceutical market is one of the key factors driving the growth of the bromobenzene market. Bromobenzene is used in the pharmaceutical industry. It introduces a phenyl group via palladium-catalyzed coupling reactions, also called the Suzuki reaction. This reaction is scalable and cost-effective for use in the synthesis intermediates for pharmaceuticals. The global life expectancy recorded a significant increase during the past couple of years. With the rise in average life expectancy, global pharmaceutical sales are expected to rise during the forecast period. The growing aging population is expected to increase the sales of prescription drugs. The growth of the market has further been propelled by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased the demand for pharmaceuticals across the world. Thus, the growth in the sales of pharmaceutical products is expected to increase the demand for bromobenzene.
The rising application of benzoic acid is one of the trends in the market. Phenylmagnesium bromide is a versatile Grignard reagent used to prepare benzoic acid. The rising application of benzoic acid is driving the demand for phenylmagnesium bromide. Recently, the demand for benzoic acid has been increasing due to the rising demand for packaged food. Benzoic acid and its derivative compounds act as food preservatives in packaged food. Factors such as the increasing awareness about healthy eating and living, rise in per capita income and expenditure, and rapid economic development have led to a significant increase in the demand for processed and packaged foods. Chemical manufacturing, metal processing, paper and pulp, automotive, textile processing, and paints and pigments applications are expected to foster the demand for benzoic acid during the forecast period. Such factors will influence the market growth.
Vendor Analysis
The bromobenzene market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities in the market, vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Bromobenzene Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 34.11 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.36
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Enterprises, B Joshi Agrochem Pharma, Bhavika Chemicals Corp., Bromorganics Corp., ChemSampCo LLC, Heranba Industries Ltd., Krishna Solvechem Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Ltd., Neogen Chemicals Ltd., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., RXChemicals, SAM Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Simson Pharma Ltd., Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Sontara Organo Industries, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Yancheng Longshen Chemical Co. Ltd., and Merck KGaA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Phenylmagnesium Bromide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Phencyclidine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bromorganics Corp.
10.4 ChemSampCo LLC
10.5 Heranba Industries Ltd.
10.6 Merck KGaA
10.7 RXChemicals
10.8 Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
10.9 Sontara Organo Industries
10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
10.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
