U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,693.00
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,168.00
    +45.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,760.75
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,205.00
    +2.30 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.16
    +0.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.50
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.22
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.67
    -0.06 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8200
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,428.39
    -274.35 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,060.54
    -30.80 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.31
    +7.94 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

USD 35.27 Billion Growth in Green Data Center Market: By End-user (IT infrastructure, power solutions, general construction, cooling solutions, and monitoring and management) and Region -Global Forecast to 2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growth of the global green data center market is driven by the increasing demand for data centers across the world. Investments in data centers are increasing significantly across the world to cater to the rising data traffic and the need for computing. The significant growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as enterprise refresh cycles, as well as the expansion of colocation data centers and hyperscale data centers.

Attractive Opportunities in Green Data Center Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Green Data Center Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In September 2019, Oracle announced its plan to launch 20 new Oracle Cloud regions by the end of 2020. Moreover, In May 2019, Facebook Inc. announced its plans to construct its fifth data center in Altoona, Iowa, US, at an investment of around $400 million.

Key Green Data Center Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 76.59 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48%

  3. YoY growth (%): 15.51%

  4. Performing market contribution: Europe at 39%

  5. Key consumer countries: US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Want more data and information that is not included in this report? Reach out to our analysts and get this report can be personalized according to your needs. Speak to an Analyst.

Regional Market Analysis

39% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and UK are the key markets for green data centers in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the North American and South American regions.

The lower electricity price and the availability of renewable sources will facilitate the green data center market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

  • In Europe, the leading data center markets are the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and Paris. In the past two years, the number of data center construction in the Netherlands has grown rapidly. This is mainly due to the lower electricity price and the availability of renewable sources.

  • Almost all the data center projects that are being constructed in the Nordic countries, namely Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, are being powered by 100% renewable energy because of the higher renewable productions. The Verne Global data center in Iceland is a zero-carbon facility. Facebook (Sweden) and Google (Finland) are also energy-efficient green data centers. These countries also offer very low electricity pricing compared with other countries and use the free-cooling technique throughout the year.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are few of the key vendors in the Green Data Center Market.

The green data center market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.- In June 2021, Cisco completed the acquisition of Kenna Security to radically simplify security and improve customers' overall security posture.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.- The company partners with consortiums, such as The Green Grid and ASHRAE, to address data center energy efficiency issues. Dell Infrastructure Consulting Services aid data center operators in enabling efficient operation. AIM ARCHITECTURE aids data center operators with server management reduced costs and minimized downtime.

  • Eaton Corp. Plc- The company offers power and cooling infrastructures for data centers with a reduction in energy consumption and carbon emission and improved air quality for green data center operation.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Green Data Center Market.

  • Increase in electricity consumption and cost:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Data Center Automation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The data center automation software market share is expected to increase by USD 16.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.57%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The data center liquid immersion cooling market share is expected to increase by USD 222.35 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.46%. To get extensive research insights: Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Green Data Center Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.48%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 76.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.51

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Vertiv Holdings Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-35-27-billion-growth-in-green-data-center-market-by-end-user-it-infrastructure-power-solutions-general-construction-cooling-solutions-and-monitoring-and-management-and-region--global-forecast-to-2025--301455367.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

    The U.S. is ramping up domestic battery cell production, and according to the DOE, 13 new gigafactories will open their doors by 2025

  • Here’s How Exxon Could Go Even Bigger on Its Dividend

    Oil companies used to compete on how much crude they could produce. Truist analyst Neal Dingmann wrote in a report published Thursday that Exxon looks as if it is going to generate more than enough cash to pay off debt and still have enough to raise its dividend and buyback. The idea that Exxon could raise its dividend had seemed unthinkable just a year ago, because the company looked as if it might have to cut the payout.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Alibaba’s ‘long-term strategy is intact,’ analyst says as stock rises

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have come under pressure in recent months amid concerns about U.S.-China tensions and a slowdown in the company's key business, but one analyst says the bigger picture still looks good.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tilray expected to grow sales sequentially but remain in the red

    Analysts predict Tilray will post a loss despite sequential sales growth as the Canadian cannabis business readies its second-quarter results

  • Oil Set for Third Weekly Advance as Market Tightens on Outages

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a third weekly gain as demand remained resilient while supplies are frayed across the OPEC+ coalition and beyond.Futures increased again on Friday to trade near $80 a barrel in New York, bringing this week’s increase to almost 7%. Kazakhstan’s biggest oil producer has altered output at the giant Tengiz field following protests in the country, while Libyan production has also been crimped. Oil’s market structure has firmed in a bullish backwardation structure, si

  • Why Shares of Cenntro Electric (Formerly Naked Brand) Are Down Today

    Shares of Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD), the company formerly known as Naked Brand, were trading lower on Thursday. The former meme stock has been moving steadily lower since mid-November, shortly after Naked Brand -- at the time still a struggling lingerie maker -- announced that it would merge with electric-vehicle maker Cenntro. The company is the result of a merger between a small privately held maker of electric commercial vehicles (Cenntro) and a publicly traded maker of lingerie and swimwear (Naked Brand) that became a hot meme stock early last year.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.