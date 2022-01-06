U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

USD 35.27 Billion Growth in Service Robotics Market: By Application (professional robots and personal robots) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Service Robotics Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends and drivers.

Attractive Opportunities in Service Robotics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The service robotics market value is set to grow by USD 35.27 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 22.58% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for robotic automation processes, increasing adoption of robotics in diverse application fields, and rising use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance.

44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for service robotics in APAC.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of robotics in diverse fields of application will facilitate the service robotics market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, competitive intelligence, and regional opportunities in store for vendors.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

Company Profiles

The service robotics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including CYBERDYNE Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Exyn Technologies, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the market is classified into professional robots and personal robots segments

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America.

The service robotics market share growth by the professional robots segment has been significant. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2021-2025 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the service robotics market size.

Download this Service Robotics Market report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Related Reports:

Rehabilitation Robots Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The rehabilitation robots market share is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.49%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The robotics end-of-arm tooling (EOAT) market share is expected to increase by USD 892.00 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Service Robotics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.58%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 35.27 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.23

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CYBERDYNE Inc., Daifuku Co. Ltd., DeLaval International AB, Exyn Technologies, Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman Corp., SoftBank Robotics Group Corp., and SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-35-27-billion-growth-in-service-robotics-market-by-application-professional-robots-and-personal-robots-and-geography---global-forecast-to-2025--301454915.html

SOURCE Technavio

