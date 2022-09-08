U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.70
    +0.76 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.90
    -8.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1505
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0530
    +0.3150 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,400.47
    +235.82 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.48
    +4.68 (+1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

USD 353.77 Mn growth expected in Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market -- Driven by the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 353.77 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is fragmented with the presence of several market players. Global vendors are mainly focusing on R&D activities to develop advanced, innovative products and strengthen their product portfolios. To remain competitive and garner major market revenue, prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by selling and distributing their products across the world through their strong distribution channels and their subsidiaries. The rising demand for healthcare products and solutions is expected to increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.

The report identifies Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech as some of the major market participants.

Although the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse effects of inhaled nitric oxide will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented as below:

  • Application

Neonatal respiratory treatment is the largest segment in the global inhaled nitric oxide market. The increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborns, such as persistent pulmonary hypertension and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of major market players, a well-developed healthcare sector, and a rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our inhaled nitric oxide market report covers the following areas:

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the inhaled nitric oxide market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the inhaled nitric oxide market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist inhaled nitric oxide market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the inhaled nitric oxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inhaled nitric oxide market vendors

Related Reports:

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 353.77 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.21

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Neonatal respiratory treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

  • 10.4 Beyond Air Inc.

  • 10.5 Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Halma Plc

  • 10.7 L Air Liquide SA

  • 10.8 Linde Plc

  • 10.9 Mallinckrodt Plc

  • 10.10 Merck KGaA

  • 10.11 Nu Med Plus Inc.

  • 10.12 VERO Biotech

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-353-77-mn-growth-expected-in-inhaled-nitric-oxide-market--driven-by-the-use-of-inhaled-nitric-oxide-in-cardiac-surgeries-301620054.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Be Careful: Crude Can Change Course Quickly

    Television commentators tend to follow crude oil prices higher and then lower, but with no context of the pace of the movements nor the possibility of a trend change. The focus on oil prices and for the average consumer -- gasoline prices -- is understandable. Gasoline prices have replaced the weather and sports -- until now -- in everyday conversation.

  • Cenovus Energy: Here's What Would Get the Rally Restarted

    Cenovus Energy Inc. is involved in the oil and natural gas value chain -- in exploration, production, refining, transportation and retail. In the daily bar chart of CVE, below, we can see that the shares have pulled back to successfully retest the rising 200-day moving average line in July and early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in July and August telling us that sellers of CVE were more aggressive.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • What is the biggest issue facing American Airlines right now? The CEO weighs in.

    Speaking at the Cowen Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, CEO Robert Isom said American has made good progress in returning to profitability but "has got some work to do" on improving reliability.

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Oil Prices Tick Higher After Putin Threatens to Let Europe ‘Freeze’

    Crude prices rise slightly after Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses cutting off all energy supplies to Europe.

  • Is The Russian Oil Price Cap Worth It?

    The decision by the G7 to implement a price cap on Russian oil comes with plenty of risks, and European nations are already dealing with the fallout

  • Oil futures end higher as a recent drop to 7-month lows left prices ‘oversold’

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, a day after a selloff on rising fears of a global slowdown pushed prices for the U.S. and global crude benchmarks to their lowest levels since January.

  • Buy These Dividend Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio Returns

    Dividend stocks are a great way to balance the losses you are likely to make if the markets continue to swing lower.

  • Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining Qatar A350 orders

    "Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog," a spokesperson said. Qatar Airways had no immediate comment. Airbus said it had booked orders for 843 jets between January and August, or a net total of 637 after cancellations including routine order reversals by customers and the aircraft withheld from Qatar by Airbus.

  • Top Consumer Executives Buck Up Investors at Goldman Conference

    C-suite denizens from Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty, Canada Goose, Dollar General, Carter’s and more were out and about at the bank’s annual retailing conference.

  • EIA reports weekly increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The Energy Information Administration on Thursday reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 2. On average, analysts expected a decline of 1.8 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The increase came on the back of a 7.5 million-barrel decline in crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Revenues

    Celebrations may be in order for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ( NYSE:NOG ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), ASE Technology (ASX), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), which boast strong growth potential.