USD 353.77 Mn growth expected in Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market -- Driven by the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 353.77 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The global inhaled nitric oxide market is fragmented with the presence of several market players. Global vendors are mainly focusing on R&D activities to develop advanced, innovative products and strengthen their product portfolios. To remain competitive and garner major market revenue, prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by selling and distributing their products across the world through their strong distribution channels and their subsidiaries. The rising demand for healthcare products and solutions is expected to increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.
The report identifies Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech as some of the major market participants.
Although the use of inhaled nitric oxide in cardiac surgeries will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse effects of inhaled nitric oxide will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The global inhaled nitric oxide market is segmented as below:
Application
Neonatal respiratory treatment is the largest segment in the global inhaled nitric oxide market. The increase in the prevalence of diseases in the newborns, such as persistent pulmonary hypertension and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) is driving the growth of the segment.
Geography
North America will emerge as the key market, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by the presence of major market players, a well-developed healthcare sector, and a rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our inhaled nitric oxide market report covers the following areas:
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the inhaled nitric oxide market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the inhaled nitric oxide market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist inhaled nitric oxide market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the inhaled nitric oxide market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the inhaled nitric oxide market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of inhaled nitric oxide market vendors
Related Reports:
Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Nitric Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.6%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 353.77 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.21
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., Berkeley Life and L2G North America Inc., Beyond Air Inc., Cigna Corp., Circassia Group PLC, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Halma Plc, HumanN, Inspiration Healthcare Group Plc, L Air Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, Moda Health Plan Inc., Nu Med Plus Inc., Uniscience Group, and VERO Biotech
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Neonatal respiratory treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.
10.4 Beyond Air Inc.
10.5 Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.
10.6 Halma Plc
10.7 L Air Liquide SA
10.8 Linde Plc
10.9 Mallinckrodt Plc
10.10 Merck KGaA
10.11 Nu Med Plus Inc.
10.12 VERO Biotech
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-353-77-mn-growth-expected-in-inhaled-nitric-oxide-market--driven-by-the-use-of-inhaled-nitric-oxide-in-cardiac-surgeries-301620054.html
SOURCE Technavio