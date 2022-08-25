USD 356.41 million growth in Konjac Market Size with 31% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Konjac Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.9%. Technavio categorizes the global konjac market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the konjac market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Konjac Market Dynamics

Key Driver: One of the key factors driving growth in the konjac market is the increasing consumption of low-calorie food. The increase in the intake of low-calorie and carbohydrate foods such as shirataki noodles, in addition to growing fitness-inclined customers, will increase the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. The growing demand for thickening, gelling, and stabilizing agents is anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast years. Because of its fat-burning qualities, konjac is used to decrease levels of cholesterol and weight problems in humans.

Key Challenge: The side effects on human health will be a major challenge for the konjac market during the forecast period. According to the FDA, a few konjac candies have induced choking deaths in older adults and children. This brought on the FDA to issue an import alert for konjac candies. Konjac candies have a gelatinous shape that does not dissolve in the mouth like other gelatin products. Konjac dietary supplements may enlarge the esophagus or bowel and cause an obstruction. The threat is higher if Konjac is taken in tablet form without water.

Konjac Market Segmentation Highlights

End-user

Geography

Konjac Market Vendor Analysis

The konjac market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and mergers and acquisitions to diversify their product portfolio to compete in the market. This statistical study of the konjac market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The konjac market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Top Konjac Market Players Covered in this Report are:

Andi Johnson Group

Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd.

BLG

Hubei Tongyi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Ishibashiya Konjac Co.

Miracle Noodle

NAH Foods Ltd

NOW Health Group Inc.

Slendier

The Konjac Sponge Co.

Zeroodle USA

The report also covers the following areas:

Konjac Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist konjac market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the konjac market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the konjac market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of konjac market vendors

Konjac Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 356.41 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Malaysia, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Andi Johnson Group, Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd., BLG, Hubei Tongyi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Ishibashiya Konjac Co., Miracle Noodle, NAH Foods Ltd, NOW Health Group Inc., Slendier, The Konjac Sponge Co., and Zeroodle USA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

