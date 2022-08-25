USD 356.41 million growth in Konjac Market Size with 31% Contribution from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Konjac Market by End-user, Product Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.9%. Technavio categorizes the global konjac market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the konjac market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
Konjac Market Dynamics
Key Driver: One of the key factors driving growth in the konjac market is the increasing consumption of low-calorie food. The increase in the intake of low-calorie and carbohydrate foods such as shirataki noodles, in addition to growing fitness-inclined customers, will increase the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. The growing demand for thickening, gelling, and stabilizing agents is anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast years. Because of its fat-burning qualities, konjac is used to decrease levels of cholesterol and weight problems in humans.
Key Challenge: The side effects on human health will be a major challenge for the konjac market during the forecast period. According to the FDA, a few konjac candies have induced choking deaths in older adults and children. This brought on the FDA to issue an import alert for konjac candies. Konjac candies have a gelatinous shape that does not dissolve in the mouth like other gelatin products. Konjac dietary supplements may enlarge the esophagus or bowel and cause an obstruction. The threat is higher if Konjac is taken in tablet form without water.
Konjac Market Segmentation Highlights
End-user
Geography
Konjac Market Vendor Analysis
The konjac market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and mergers and acquisitions to diversify their product portfolio to compete in the market. This statistical study of the konjac market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The konjac market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Top Konjac Market Players Covered in this Report are:
Andi Johnson Group
Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd.
BLG
Hubei Tongyi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd
Ishibashiya Konjac Co.
Miracle Noodle
NAH Foods Ltd
NOW Health Group Inc.
Slendier
The Konjac Sponge Co.
Zeroodle USA
The report also covers the following areas:
Konjac Market Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist konjac market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the konjac market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the konjac market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of konjac market vendors
Konjac Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.9%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 356.41 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
7.92
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Malaysia, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Andi Johnson Group, Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd., BLG, Hubei Tongyi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Ishibashiya Konjac Co., Miracle Noodle, NAH Foods Ltd, NOW Health Group Inc., Slendier, The Konjac Sponge Co., and Zeroodle USA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Product Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product Type
6.3 Gum - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Flour - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Dietary fiber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Sponge - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Product Type
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Andi Johnson Group
11.4 Baoji Konjac Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.5 BLG
11.6 Hubei Tongyi Konjac Biotechnology Co. Ltd
11.7 Ishibashiya Konjac Co.
11.8 NAH Foods Ltd
11.9 NOW Health Group Inc.
11.10 Slendier
11.11 The Konjac Sponge Co.
11.12 Zeroodle USA
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
