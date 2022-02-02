U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,572.25
    +37.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,325.00
    +51.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,238.75
    +244.00 (+1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.80
    +8.90 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1297
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.26
    -3.57 (-14.38%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3538
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    114.4190
    -0.2630 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,480.49
    +140.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.15
    +3.15 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,597.87
    +62.09 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

USD 36.73 Mn growth expected in Glycerol Esters Market | Driven by rising demand for agricultural output | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glycerol esters Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Glycerol Esters Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Oleon NV, PCC Chemax Inc., Stepan Co., and Zhejiang Wumei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Application (food packaging films, agricultural films, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the glycerol esters market size is expected to increase by USD 36.73 million from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth, occupying about 40% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for glycerol esters in APAC. The market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Glycerol Esters Market: Vendor Insights

To help businesses improve their market position, the glycerol esters market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Oleon NV, PCC Chemax Inc., Stepan Co., and Zhejiang Wumei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa: The company offers glycerol esters namely PARYOL TOG 12, PARYOL TMC 810T, PARYOL GLISU 230, PARYOL GLISU 75, PARYOL GLPAST 7525, and PARYOL IPL.

Associated British Foods Plc: The company offers glycerol esters such as caprol, captex, capmul.

BASF SE: The company offers glycerol esters namely Kollisolv.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Glycerol Esters Market: Segmentation Analysis

  • Application

  • Geography

By application, the market growth from the food packaging films segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growth of the food and beverage industry.

Similarly, by geography, APAC will offer several growth opportunities for market players. Factors such as the growth of end-user industries and rising disposable incomes will drive the growth of the glycerol esters market in APAC during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for highlights on major revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Glycerol esters Market: Drivers and Challenges

The market is driven by the rising demand for agricultural output, the growing demand for non-petroleum product alternatives for cosmetics, and increasing disposable incomes. However, fluctuating polymer prices, high production cost, and complexity in production processes will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics:

Glycerol Market by Source, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biobased Propylene Glycol Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glycerol Esters Market Scope


Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 36.73 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.90

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Oleon NV, PCC Chemax Inc., Stepan Co., and Zhejiang Wumei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-36-73-mn-growth-expected-in-glycerol-esters-market--driven-by-rising-demand-for-agricultural-output--technavio-301473139.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Alphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. is bringing big stock splits back to the market, so prospective buyers won’t need upwards of $3,000 to own a share. Taking down the price achieves something else for the Google parent: making it possible to put America’s third-biggest company into its most venerated stock average.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billi

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • AMD’s Bullish Outlook Suggests It’s Gaining Further on Intel

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rallied as much as 12% in late trading after giving a surprisingly strong sales forecast, suggesting it’s making further gains on archrival Intel Corp. in computer processors.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBe

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) were tumbling 16.7% to $146.40 in premarket trading Wednesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours on Tuesday. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Amazon dubbed top FAANG name by BofA, Starbucks dips ahead of earnings, AMC spikes

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Amazon's outlook as analysts pay extra attention to its cloud and Prime services, Starbucks' earnings estimates, and AMC releasing preliminary quarterly revenues.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Rose Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 7.5% Tuesday as tech stocks continued to rebound after their worst month of trading since March 2020, when COVID-19 worries pummeled the market. The Nasdaq Composite only rose about 0.75% for the day. The Fed is now likely to start raising its benchmark fed funds rate in March.

  • PayPal stock sinks after earnings as inflation, spending pressures weigh on outlook

    PayPal Holdings Inc. largely matched expectations for its holiday quarter but shares plunged late Tuesday after the company delivered an earnings forecast that came up shy of expectations.

  • Facebook parent Meta to report Q4 earnings as Apple’s privacy changes bite

    Facebook parent company Meta will reports its Q4 results after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Novartis forecasts 2022 sales and profit growth; Sandoz review continues

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Novartis forecast its sales and core operating profit would grow at a mid-single-digit rate this year, as the Swiss pharmaceuticals group nears a decision on whether to keep or sell its generics business Sandoz. The pharmaceuticals company in October raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz after years of revamping the business, as price pressures mount in the off-patent drug sector. In its earnings statement on Wednesday, Novartis reiterated that it would provide an update by the end of 2022 as it explores a possible sale but also an option to retain the off-patent drugs unit.