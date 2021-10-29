USD 360 Mn growth in Pharmacokinetics Services Market from 2020 to 2025 | Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., and Eurofins Scientific SE emerge as key players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Pharmacokinetics Services Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Attractive Opportunities in Pharmacokinetics Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The pharmacokinetics services market value is anticipated to grow by USD 360.03 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing attrition rate of therapeutic drugs in clinical trials and the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of pharmacokinetics services will restrict the market growth.

Increasing initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs will provide significant opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled professionals will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Frontage Holdings Corp., Pacific BioLabs Inc., Parexel International Corp., PPD Inc., and SGS SA.

Competitive Analysis

The pharmacokinetics services market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into small molecules and large molecules. The market growth was significant in the small molecules segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.



Pharmacokinetics Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 360.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Frontage Holdings Corp., Pacific BioLabs Inc., Parexel International Corp., PPD Inc., and SGS SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

