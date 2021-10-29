USD 360 Mn growth in Pharmacokinetics Services Market from 2020 to 2025 | Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., and Eurofins Scientific SE emerge as key players | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Pharmacokinetics Services Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The pharmacokinetics services market value is anticipated to grow by USD 360.03 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the increasing attrition rate of therapeutic drugs in clinical trials and the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of pharmacokinetics services will restrict the market growth.
Increasing initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs will provide significant opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled professionals will reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Frontage Holdings Corp., Pacific BioLabs Inc., Parexel International Corp., PPD Inc., and SGS SA.
Competitive Analysis
The pharmacokinetics services market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Type, the market is classified into small molecules and large molecules. The market growth was significant in the small molecules segment in 2020.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Pharmacokinetics Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 360.03 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Frontage Holdings Corp., Pacific BioLabs Inc., Parexel International Corp., PPD Inc., and SGS SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
