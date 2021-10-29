U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

USD 360 Mn growth in Pharmacokinetics Services Market from 2020 to 2025 | Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., and Eurofins Scientific SE emerge as key players | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Pharmacokinetics Services Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Attractive Opportunities in Pharmacokinetics Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The pharmacokinetics services market value is anticipated to grow by USD 360.03 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics
Factors such as the increasing attrition rate of therapeutic drugs in clinical trials and the growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of pharmacokinetics services will restrict the market growth.

Increasing initiatives for research on rare diseases and orphan drugs will provide significant opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the shortage of skilled professionals will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Frontage Holdings Corp., Pacific BioLabs Inc., Parexel International Corp., PPD Inc., and SGS SA.

Competitive Analysis
The pharmacokinetics services market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the market is classified into small molecules and large molecules. The market growth was significant in the small molecules segment in 2020.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing Market - Global pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing market is segmented by service (CMO and CRO) and geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW).
Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market - Global healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented by end-user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and CRO) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Pharmacokinetics Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 360.03 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Frontage Holdings Corp., Pacific BioLabs Inc., Parexel International Corp., PPD Inc., and SGS SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-360-mn-growth-in-pharmacokinetics-services-market-from-2020-to-2025--certara-inc-charles-river-laboratories-international-inc-and-eurofins-scientific-se-emerge-as-key-players--technavio-301410029.html

SOURCE Technavio

