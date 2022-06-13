U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

USD 362.15 Bn growth expected in Health and Wellness Food Market | Europe to occupy 33% market share | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness food market value is expected to grow by USD 362.15 billion at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the European market to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The report provides detailed insights on the market size, current market scenario, and the YOY growth rates through 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Food Market by Geography, Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Health and Wellness Food Market by Geography, Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Sample Report to know more about the report coverage

The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation is expected to increase during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market.

The increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate

Health and Wellness Food Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

By product, the market will observe maximum growth in the naturally health food segment. The segment is driven by health benefits associated with the consumption of naturally healthy foods such as improved digestion that allows better absorption of nutrients, regulation of blood sugar, and better immunity due to the antioxidant properties of such food products.

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. Factors such as superior shopping experience and the advantage of one-to-one interaction between the buyer and the seller are driving the growth of the segment.

Get our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our health and wellness food market report covers the following areas:

Health and Wellness Food Market Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Danone SA

  • Dean Foods Co.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Mondelez International Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Get highlights on the vendor landscape and other important statistics.

Health and Wellness Food Market: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist health and wellness food market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the health and wellness food market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the health and wellness food market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness food market vendors

Related Reports:

Seafood Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cookies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Health and Wellness Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 362.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.14

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Naturally health food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Functional food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFY food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Organic food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Food intolerance products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Danone SA

  • Dean Foods Co.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • Kellogg Co.

  • Mondelez International Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-362-15-bn-growth-expected-in-health-and-wellness-food-market--europe-to-occupy-33-market-share--technavio-301565766.html

SOURCE Technavio

