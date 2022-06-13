USD 362.15 Bn growth expected in Health and Wellness Food Market | Europe to occupy 33% market share | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness food market value is expected to grow by USD 362.15 billion at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the European market to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The report provides detailed insights on the market size, current market scenario, and the YOY growth rates through 2025.
The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation is expected to increase during the forecast period. Vendors are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market.
The increasing adoption of healthy eating habits will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Health and Wellness Food Market Segmentation
Product
Distribution Channel
Geography
By product, the market will observe maximum growth in the naturally health food segment. The segment is driven by health benefits associated with the consumption of naturally healthy foods such as improved digestion that allows better absorption of nutrients, regulation of blood sugar, and better immunity due to the antioxidant properties of such food products.
By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. Factors such as superior shopping experience and the advantage of one-to-one interaction between the buyer and the seller are driving the growth of the segment.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our health and wellness food market report covers the following areas:
Health and Wellness Food Market Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Danone SA
Dean Foods Co.
General Mills Inc.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Kellogg Co.
Mondelez International Inc.
Nestle SA
PepsiCo Inc.
Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Health and Wellness Food Market: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist health and wellness food market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the health and wellness food market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the health and wellness food market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness food market vendors
Health and Wellness Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 362.15 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.14
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, China, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Dean Foods Co., General Mills Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
