USD 37.36 Bn growth in Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market | 50% growth to originate in North America | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market size is expected to increase by USD 37.36 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed year-over-year growth of 22.96% in 2021. However, during the forecast period, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 19.48%.

Attractive Opportunities in Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample for highlights on the growth variance, market size, and YOY growth rates.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market: Reduction in cost of application development and time to market to drive growth

Businesses across the world are focusing on reducing the overall CAPEX by adopting the latest technologies. This has increased investments in PaaS solutions as they help enterprises adopt hardware, middleware, OS, software, and resources as and when required. Also, moving toward a cloud-based PaaS model reduces the cost of hardware, middleware, servers, software, and related network equipment, thereby significantly reducing the CAPEX. Many such cost benefits are driving the adoption of the PaaS model, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the shift toward cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2025.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market: Shift toward cloud computing

Companies are shifting toward cloud computing as it offers high scalability and reliability. It also allows companies to deploy applications on-premises or on their private cloud and change their service providers based on their requirements. Moreover, cloud solutions allow for the portability of applications between various clouds and provide the flexibility and cost benefits. Many such benefits are driving the adoption of the cloud-based PaaS model, thereby driving the market growth.

Request a Free Sample to know more about the factors impacting the market growth.

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the public cloud segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for public cloud solutions by SMEs. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The North American region led the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of established PaaS cloud services providers, such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle. However, the market growth in the region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. Countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Japan, Germany, and China will emerge as prominent markets for platform-as-a-service (PaaS) during the forecast period.

Know more about the dominating segments and regions in the market. Download a Free Sample Now!

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 19.48%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 37.36 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Japan, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Software AG, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Salesforce.com Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • Software AG

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-37-36-bn-growth-in-platform-as-a-service-paas-market--50-growth-to-originate-in-north-america--technavio-301486543.html

SOURCE Technavio

