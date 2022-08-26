USD 372.03 million Growth in Smart Tracker Market Size with 36% of the Growth from North America - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Smart Tracker Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the smart tracker market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 372.03 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to garner an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.22%. Technavio categorizes the global smart tracker market as a part of the global information technology spending market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the smart tracker market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The market growth will be driven by factors including the economical prices of these trackers and the popularity of rugged smart trackers. However, the market growth will be challenged by poor battery backup and limited functionality.

Key Market Segment Highlights:

The smart tracker market report is segmented by Technology (Bluetooth, cellular technology, and GPS), Application (consumer products, pets, and luggage), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment: The smart tracker market share growth in the Bluetooth segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bluetooth is the most popular technology used by smart trackers. This is largely due to the use of these devices to find lost or missing items within a range or area. This segment will retain the major market share throughout the forecast period due to the large variety of items it can be used to track, including trackers for pets and luggage.

Regional Opportunities: 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the smart tracker market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe. The increasing pet industry expenditure will facilitate the smart tracker market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The smart tracker market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying increasing investments in R&D growth strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The smart tracker market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Smart Tracker Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.22% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 372.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chipolo d.o.o., Innova Technology PTE Ltd., Kaltio Technologies Oy, LugLoc, Mars Inc., PB Inc. dba Pebblebee, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tile Inc., and TrackR Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

