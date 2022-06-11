USD 374.91 Million Growth in Mackerel Market Size | Health Benefits of Mackerel to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Mackerel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mackerel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the mackerel market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 374.91 million, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.2% during the projected period.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers: The growing health benefits of mackerel will be influencing the market growth positively during the forecast period. Consumers are preferring mackerels due to the nutritional values of nutrients in them. Consuming these fishes promotes cardiovascular health, increases bone strength, improves cognition, boost immunity, and proves a good source of protein. In addition, The growing influence of online retailing is one of the key mackerel market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The distribution challenges such as packaging, logistics issues, and lack of proper handling and processing facilities are expected to limit the market growth. During logistics, mackerels lose weight and begin accumulating nitrogenous waste materials, including ammonia. Also, proper care must be taken not to leave the animals too long without food because they will begin digesting their muscle tissues, resulting in a build-up of waste. Such factors can hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Revenue-Generating Market Segment Dynamics:

The mackerel market report is segmented by Product (Frozen and processed mackerel and Fresh mackerel) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The frozen product segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest revenue throughout the forecast period. With growing urbanization and the hectic lifestyle of consumers, the time available for cooking has been reduced, which has increased the demand for convenience foods. With the growing demand for convenience foods and snacks, the demand for ready-to-eat and processed mackerel is expected to grow faster than that for frozen mackerel during the forecast period.

APAC will be the leading region with 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan, China, and Russia are the key markets for mackerels in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The rise in popularity of canned and ready-to-eat (RTE) seafood, change in lifestyle and diet patterns, a rise in availability of mackerel products through organized retail channels, and a surge in product launches by major market players will fuel the mackerel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Mackerel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 374.91 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.57 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, UK, Norway, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bolton Group Srl, Cornelis Vrolijk, Etosha Fishing Corp., FCF Fishery Co. Ltd., Iceland Foods Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corp., NOREBO Holding, Phil-am Trading Inc., Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd., Sea Harvest Corp. (Pty) Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

