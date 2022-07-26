USD 376.45 billion Worth E-commerce Payment Market Potential Growth Deviation at 26.41% CAGR - Exclusive Technavio Report

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the e-commerce payment market between 2020 and 2025 is $ 376.45 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The rising number of online transactions is notably driving the e-commerce payment market growth. In addition, the rise in the use of wireless networks is the key market trend driving the e-commerce payment market growth. However, the major challenge impeding the e-commerce payment market growth is the concerns related to privacy and security.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

More Key Market Dynamics are available at Technavio. View PDF Sample

Key Market Segment Insights

The e-commerce payment market report is segmented by Type (e-wallets, cards, online banking, and direct debits) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Regional Analysis: APAC will be the leading region with 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the e-commerce payment market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Increasing urbanization and increasing penetration of internet services will facilitate the e-commerce payment market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The e-commerce payment market share growth in the e-wallets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The primary factors that are raising the e-commerce payment market share for the e-wallets segment are added features such as rewards point programs specific to wallets, multiple payment options, and ease of sending and receiving money. Additionally, other prominent factors positively affecting the overall growth are the rising penetration of smartphones and growing consumer awareness.

Story continues

Get Segment-based Insights and Regional Opportunity Analysis, Request Sample Now!

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers amazon pay for e-commerce payments.

American Express Co.: The company offers e-commerce payment under the brand name American Express Payment Gateway

Apple: The company offers Apple Pay for different types of e-commerce platforms such as Miva, GoDaddy, IBM, and others.

Capital One Financial Corp.: The company offers Merchant Payment Processing for Professional Services, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and others.

Mastercard Inc.: The company offers an e-commerce payment process for increasing sales, reducing operational costs, and others.

More Vendors Covered in the Report are:

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Stripe Inc.

The OLB Group Inc.

UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

Visa Inc.

Access more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

FAQs

Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Have more Questions? Download Sample Report to Get Answers to all Your Queries

Related Reports:

Crypto Wallet Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Portable Cash Counting Machine Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Payment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

E-commerce Payment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 376.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 E-wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Online banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Direct debits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 American Express Co.

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Capital One Financial Corp.

10.7 Mastercard Inc.

10.8 PayPal Holdings Inc.

10.9 Stripe Inc.

10.10 The OLB Group Inc.

10.11 UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

10.12 Visa Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-376-45-billion-worth-e-commerce-payment-market-potential-growth-deviation-at-26-41-cagr---exclusive-technavio-report-301591754.html

SOURCE Technavio