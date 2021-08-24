U.S. markets closed

USD 376.45 Bn Growth in E-commerce Payment Market | Evolving Opportunities with Amazon.com Inc. and American Express Co. | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-commerce payment market by Type (E-wallets, Cards, Online banking, and Direct debits) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering.

Attractive Opportunities with E-commerce Payment Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Do you know the E-commerce payment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 376.45 billion during 2021-2025?

Technavio's custom research offerings with crucial business data insights including country-level impact, upcoming vaccines, and pipeline analysis

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact report on the E-commerce payment market offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 markets estimates.

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The E-wallets segment is expected to be the leading segment based on type in the global market during the forecast period.

  • What are the major trends in the market?

Surge in compliance requirements is one of the major trends in the market.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 376.45 billion.

  • Who are the top players in the market?

Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc. are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Rise in the usage of wireless networks is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the concerns related to privacy and security restraints the market growth.

  • How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 41% of market growth.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

EMV Cards Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The EMV cards market has the potential to grow by USD 978.55 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

mPoS Terminals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The mPoS terminals market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.01 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.55%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., Mastercard Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Stripe Inc., The OLB Group Inc., UnionPay International Co. Ltd., and Visa Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rise in the usage of wireless networks will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this E-commerce payment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

E-commerce Payment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-commerce Payment Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44256

E-commerce Payment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The E-commerce payment market report covers the following areas:

  • E-commerce Payment Market Size

  • E-commerce Payment Market Trends

  • E-commerce Payment Market Analysis

This study identifies surge in compliance requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the E-commerce Payment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavio's Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-commerce Payment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist E-commerce payment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the E-commerce payment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the E-commerce payment market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of E-commerce payment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • E-wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online banking - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Direct debits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • American Express Co.

  • Apple Inc.

  • Capital One Financial Corp.

  • Mastercard Inc.

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Stripe Inc.

  • The OLB Group Inc.

  • UnionPay International Co. Ltd.

  • Visa Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44256

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-376-45-bn-growth-in-e-commerce-payment-market--evolving-opportunities-with-amazoncom-inc-and-american-express-co--technavio-301360090.html

SOURCE Technavio

