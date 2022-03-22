U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

USD 39.80 bn growth in Cables And Accessories Market Size| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cables and accessories market is expected to grow by USD 39.80 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cables and Accessories Market by Voltage and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find additional highlights related to the market to obtain growth opportunities. Request Latest Free Sample Report

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cables and accessories market report covers the following areas:

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • BRUGG GROUP AG - The company offers cable and accessories to industries such as power distribution systems, power stations, substation, and smart grid.

  • Ducab - The company offers cable and accessories of product standards such as BSEN 50288-7, BS 6231, BS 7889, BS 6387 CWZ, BS 6883, and others.

  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. - The company offers cable and accessories such as power cables and terminal products.

  • LS Cable and System Ltd. - The company offers cable and accessories for industries such as electric power, wind power, railways, marine and offshore, airports, wide area network, urban communication and others.

  • Nexans SA - The company offers cable and accessories for buildings, port infrastructure, airport infrastructure, and electric vehicle charging solution.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Drives and Challenges

The rising global population and increasing utilization of consumer electronics are driving the cables and accessories market growth. However, factors such as volatility in raw material costs and unexpected electricity loss may impede market growth.

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • By voltage

  • By geography

Cables and Accessories Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cables and accessories market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cables and accessories market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cables and accessories market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cables and accessories market, vendors

Related Reports

Variable Frequency Drives Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High Temperature Cables Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cables And Accessories Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 39.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.37

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BRUGG GROUP AG, Ducab, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, TE Connectivity Ltd., and Tele-Fonika Kable SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Voltage

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Voltage

  • Low - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Medium - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • High - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Voltage

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BRUGG GROUP AG

  • Ducab

  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • LS Cable and System Ltd.

  • Nexans SA

  • NKT AS

  • Prysmian Spa

  • Southwire Co. LLC

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • Tele-Fonika Kable SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-39-80-bn-growth-in-cables-and-accessories-market-size-technavio-301506788.html

SOURCE Technavio

