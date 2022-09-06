USD 393.26 Bn growth from Alcoholic Beverages Market at a CAGR of 3.23% - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alcoholic Beverages Market size is expected to grow by USD 393.26 billion at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will include a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of the Alcoholic Beverages Market Right Away!

Latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The alcoholic beverages market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Vendors

Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bells Brewery Inc.

Carlsberg AS

Constellation Brands Inc.

D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc.

Deschutes Brewery

Diageo Plc

FIFCO USA

Heineken NV

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

One of the main forces fueling the growth of the alcoholic drinks industry is the rising popularity of the craft sector. Another market trend for alcoholic beverages that are fostering industry expansion is the rise in alcohol use. However, one of the things impeding the alcoholic beverages market's expansion is the prevalence of fake goods. Buy Sample Report.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Split

By Product

By Geography

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The largest market for alcoholic beverages in APAC is China. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the forecast period, the increase in disposable income will support the expansion of the alcoholic beverage market in APAC. Request Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global alcoholic beverages industry by value?

What will be the size of the global alcoholic beverages industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global alcoholic beverages industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global alcoholic beverages market?

Story continues

The alcoholic beverages market research report presents critical information and factual data about the alcoholic beverages industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the alcoholic beverages market study.

Related Reports:

Port Wine Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The port wine market share is expected to increase to USD 157.04 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%.

Scotch Whisky Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The scotch whisky market share is expected to increase by 209.49 million liters from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%.

Organic Wine Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026:The predicted growth for the organic wine market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 4.60 billion at a progressing CAGR of 8.32%.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 393.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, The Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

10.5 Carlsberg AS

10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.

10.7 Diageo Plc

10.8 Heineken NV

10.9 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

10.11 Pernod Ricard SA

10.12 Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-393-26-bn-growth-from-alcoholic-beverages-market-at-a-cagr-of-3-23---technavio-301617192.html

SOURCE Technavio