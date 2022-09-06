U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

USD 393.26 Bn growth from Alcoholic Beverages Market at a CAGR of 3.23% - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alcoholic Beverages Market size is expected to grow by USD 393.26 billion at a CAGR of 3.23% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will include a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of the Alcoholic Beverages Market Right Away!

Latest market research report titled Alcoholic Beverages Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The alcoholic beverages market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Vendors

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • Bells Brewery Inc.

  • Carlsberg AS

  • Constellation Brands Inc.

  • D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc.

  • Deschutes Brewery

  • Diageo Plc

  • FIFCO USA

  • Heineken NV

  • Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Molson Coors Beverage Co.

One of the main forces fueling the growth of the alcoholic drinks industry is the rising popularity of the craft sector. Another market trend for alcoholic beverages that are fostering industry expansion is the rise in alcohol use. However, one of the things impeding the alcoholic beverages market's expansion is the prevalence of fake goods. Buy Sample Report.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Split

  • By Product

  • By Geography

APAC will account for 35% of market growth. The largest market for alcoholic beverages in APAC is China. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the course of the forecast period, the increase in disposable income will support the expansion of the alcoholic beverage market in APAC. Request Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global alcoholic beverages industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global alcoholic beverages industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global alcoholic beverages industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global alcoholic beverages market?

The alcoholic beverages market research report presents critical information and factual data about the alcoholic beverages industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the alcoholic beverages market study.

Port Wine Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The port wine market share is expected to increase to USD 157.04 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13%.

Scotch Whisky Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The scotch whisky market share is expected to increase by 209.49 million liters from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%.

Organic Wine Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026:The predicted growth for the organic wine market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 4.60 billion at a progressing CAGR of 8.32%.

Alcoholic Beverages Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.23%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 393.26 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.67

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, The Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Bells Brewery Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc., Deschutes Brewery, Diageo Plc, FIFCO USA, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., Pernod Ricard SA, Stone Brewing Co., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Treasury Wine Estates Ltd., Victory Brewing Co., Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd, and Davide Campari Milano NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Beer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Spirits - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Wine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA

  • 10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

  • 10.5 Carlsberg AS

  • 10.6 Constellation Brands Inc.

  • 10.7 Diageo Plc

  • 10.8 Heineken NV

  • 10.9 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

  • 10.11 Pernod Ricard SA

  • 10.12 Yanghe Distillery Co Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

