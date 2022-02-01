U.S. markets closed

USD 4.01 Bn growth expected in Torque Converter Market | Driven by growing demand for automatic transmission systems | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torque Converter Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Torque Converter Market by Industry Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, EXEDY Corp., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Precision Industries, Renault s.a.s, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, and ZEPPELIN GmbH

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Customer landscape (automotive, industrial, and others)

  • Geographies: APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics.

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the torque converter market size is expected to increase by USD 4.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth, occupying about 36% of the global market share. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for torque converters in APAC. The market growth in APAC will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, North America, and South America.

for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The torque converter market is fragmented due to the presence of several domestic and international players. Vendors are focusing on launching new and innovative products that cater to the ongoing technological developments in the industry.

Aisin Corp.: The company offers a wide range of torque converters such as eAxle Offset Design (150kW), 1-motor hybrid transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Direct Shift CVT, and others.

BorgWarner Inc.: The company offers a wide range of torque converters such as DualTronic Clutch System, One-Way Clutches (OWC), Torque Converter Clutch - Friction Disk, Single-Sided Friction Plates, On-Off and Pulse Modulated Solenoids, and others.

Continental AG: The company offers a wide range of torque converters that are innovative, powerful, and are based on the environmentally friendly concept.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Regional Market Outlook

The torque converter market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The rising demand for passenger vehicles, increasing disposable incomes, rapid industrialization, and the high adoption of advanced industrial equipment are driving the growth of the torque converter market in APAC. In addition, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and the imposition of stricter emission norms in countries such as China and India are contributing to the growth of the regional market.

for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Torque Converter Market Driver:

The globalization of the automobile industry has led many automotive OEMs to expand their operations in potential markets. For instance, APAC is recognized as the fastest-growing market for automobiles. This is attracting automotive OEMs across the globe to expand their operations by setting up manufacturing plants in countries such as China, India, Japan, and other Asian countries. Moreover, the presence of favorable regulatory policies, availability of low-cost labor and raw materials have made the region a prime offshore location for automotive manufacturing. This is resulting in the high production and demand for automotive components including automotive transmission systems, which will fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Torque Converter Market Challenge:

Torque converters are generally inexpensive. But the replacement and repair of torque converters is both time and labor-intensive. Also, depending on the design or the complexity of the transmission system, either the engine or the transmission or both needs to be completely removed from the vehicle. Moreover, checking each individual component such as solenoid and clutch plates of the torque converter and repairing them increases the labor cost. Such challenges are expected to hinder the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

Here are Some Similar Topics:

Automotive Clutch Actuator Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Automotive Gear Shift Systems Market by Transmission Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Torque Converter Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.19

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, EXEDY Corp., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Precision Industries, Renault s.a.s, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, and ZEPPELIN GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-4-01-bn-growth-expected-in-torque-converter-market--driven-by-growing-demand-for-automatic-transmission-systems--technavio-301470725.html

SOURCE Technavio

