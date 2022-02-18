USD 4.02 mn growth in Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC |Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass bottles and containers market size in APAC is set to grow by USD 4.02 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%.

Latest market research report titled Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The glass bottles and containers market in APAC is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC has been segmented into food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverage segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changing consumer food consumption patterns have led to the growth of this market.

By geography, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic Of Korea), Rest Of APAC. India will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC include Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Maidao Glass, Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers such as honey jars, glass jars, and milk bottles.

FRIGOGLASS SAIC - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers for soft drinks, juices, beers, wines, pharma and cosmetics, and foods.

Haldyn Glass Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries.

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the glass bottles and containers market in APAC as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC during the forecast period.

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist glass bottles and containers market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the glass bottles and containers market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass bottles and containers market vendors in APAC

Glass Bottles And Containers Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.98 Regional analysis China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC Performing market contribution India at 34% Key consumer countries China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Maidao Glass, Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

