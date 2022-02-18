USD 4.02 mn growth in Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC |Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass bottles and containers market size in APAC is set to grow by USD 4.02 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%.
The glass bottles and containers market in APAC is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC industry analysis
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation
By end-user, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC has been segmented into food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverage segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changing consumer food consumption patterns have led to the growth of this market.
By geography, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic Of Korea), Rest Of APAC. India will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC include Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Maidao Glass, Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:
Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers such as honey jars, glass jars, and milk bottles.
FRIGOGLASS SAIC - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers for soft drinks, juices, beers, wines, pharma and cosmetics, and foods.
Haldyn Glass Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis
Technavio has categorized the glass bottles and containers market in APAC as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC during the forecast period.
Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist glass bottles and containers market growth in APAC during the next five years
Estimation of the glass bottles and containers market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass bottles and containers market vendors in APAC
Glass Bottles And Containers Market In APAC Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.02 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.98
Regional analysis
China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC
Performing market contribution
India at 34%
Key consumer countries
China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Maidao Glass, Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd.
FRIGOGLASS SAIC
Haldyn Glass Ltd.
Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.
HSIL Ltd.
Maidao Glass
Piramal Glass Private Ltd.
Saverglass SAS
SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc.
Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
