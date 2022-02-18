U.S. markets closed

USD 4.02 mn growth in Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC |Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The glass bottles and containers market size in APAC is set to grow by USD 4.02 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%.

Latest market research report titled Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more highlights related to the market, Read our Free Sample Report

The glass bottles and containers market in APAC is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC has been segmented into food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food and beverage segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increased agricultural production, improvements in food processing technology, and changing consumer food consumption patterns have led to the growth of this market.

By geography, the glass bottles and containers market in APAC has been segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic Of Korea), Rest Of APAC. India will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Read our Free Market Sample Report Now to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC include Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Maidao Glass, Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers such as honey jars, glass jars, and milk bottles.

  • FRIGOGLASS SAIC - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers for soft drinks, juices, beers, wines, pharma and cosmetics, and foods.

  • Haldyn Glass Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of glass bottles and containers for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has categorized the glass bottles and containers market in APAC as a part of the global metal and glass containers market. This report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC during the forecast period.

Glass Bottles and Containers Market in APAC 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist glass bottles and containers market growth in APAC during the next five years

  • Estimation of the glass bottles and containers market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the glass bottles and containers market in APAC

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass bottles and containers market vendors in APAC

Glass Bottles And Containers Market In APAC Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.98

Regional analysis

China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC

Performing market contribution

India at 34%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, India, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Rest of APAC

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd., FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haldyn Glass Ltd., Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd., HSIL Ltd., Maidao Glass, Piramal Glass Private Ltd., Saverglass SAS, SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Find more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South Korea (Republic of Korea) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Abroach Exim Pvt. Ltd.

  • FRIGOGLASS SAIC

  • Haldyn Glass Ltd.

  • Hindusthan National Glass and Industries Ltd.

  • HSIL Ltd.

  • Maidao Glass

  • Piramal Glass Private Ltd.

  • Saverglass SAS

  • SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc.

  • Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

