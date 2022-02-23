USD 4.03 billion growth in Subscriber Data Management Market| 33% of the market's growth will be contributed by APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The subscriber data management market size will grow by USD 4.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the subscriber data management market will be progressing at a CAGR of 16.82%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps, surging deployment of Internet Protocol Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and growing need to reduce Operational Expenditure (OpEx) and enable cross-network consolidation will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the data privacy and security risk are the factors hindering the subscriber data management market growth. The rising volume of data generated by organizations, technological advances, and evolving cyber threats are a cause for concern to the security of enterprise data.
Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Network type
Mobile Networks segment held the largest subscriber data management market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and internet usage are driving the growth of the segment. Thus, the launch of efficient mobile-based subscription service will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.
Geography
APAC will contribute to 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for subscriber data management market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The regional growth can be attributed to the increase in data generation across various industries, such as retail, BFSI, healthcare, and the public sector.
Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alepo, Cisco Systems Inc., Enea Openwave, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HMD Global Oy, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., R Systems International Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Product Insights
Alepo: The company offers Subscriber Data Management (SDM) solution which is a unified platform for both 4G and 5G subscriptions, simplifying the network upgrade path. Alepo SDM enables operators to collaborate with third-party service providers and introduce advanced services such as 5G slicing, enterprise IoT, and more.
Cisco Systems Inc.:The company offers Subscriber Manager as subscriber data management software which is a middleware that provides subscriber information to one or multiple Service Control Engine (SCE) platforms.
Enea Openwave: The company offers subscriber data management software products such as SDM CLOUD EDITION (SDM-CE), SMART DATA FEDERATOR (VSDF) and SmartIDM.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.:The company offers Dynamic Subscriber Profile (DSP) which is the new generation of data management solution of Huawei, which is focused on user-centric data aggregation and openness to provide the best real-time, fully connected data aggregation, analysis and open solution to help operators rapidly develop 4G users, improve operational efficiency and accelerate the business innovation.
HMD Global Oy:The company offers subscriber data management which is ready for 5G , cloud and future networks. Where SDM stores valuable data used by diverse telecoms services.
The report also covers the following areas:
Subscriber Data Management Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist subscriber data management market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the subscriber data management market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the subscriber data management market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of subscriber data management market vendors
Subscriber Data Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.82%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 4.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alepo, Cisco Systems Inc., Enea Openwave, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HMD Global Oy, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., R Systems International Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
