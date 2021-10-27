USD 4.09 Billion Growth in Honey Market | Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Honey Market is expected to grow by USD 4.09 billion from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the honey market will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.48%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, New Zealand Honey Co., Oha Honey LP, and Patanjali Ayurved are some of the major market participants.
The health benefits associated with honey will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Honey Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Geography
Download FREE sample report to get Insights on each segment and make informed business decisions
Honey Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Market trends such as increasing demand for monofloral honey is likely to positively impact the market. However, factors such as fluctuation in prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Honey Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist honey market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the honey market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the honey market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of honey market vendors
Related Reports:
High-Fructose Corn Syrup Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Honey Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.48%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.09 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.80
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 49%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Germany, France, and Argentina
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Barkman Honey LLC, Bee Maid Honey Ltd., Beeyond The Hive LLC, Capilano Honey Ltd., Comvita Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Dutch Gold Honey, New Zealand Honey Co., Oha Honey LP, and Patanjali Ayurved
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Download FREE sample report now to uncover vendor analysis and offerings of honey market
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-4-09-billion-growth-in-honey-market--segmentation-by-distribution-channel-and-geography--key-drivers-and-market-forecasts--technavio-301407726.html
SOURCE Technavio