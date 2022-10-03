U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

USD 4.1 Bn incremental growth expected in Warehouse Robotics Market, Driven by the demand for efficiency in distribution channels -- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse robotics market will witness substantial growth in the coming years. One of the key factors influencing the market growth will be the increasing demand for efficiency in distribution channels. Consumers nowadays look for e-commerce players that can quickly deliver products to their doorstep. In order to fulfill the growing requirements of consumers, retailers, e-commerce companies, and manufacturers are focusing on improving their delivery efficiencies without increasing operational costs. This is increasing the adoption of robots in warehouses to improve customer service and the speed of delivery. All these factors are influencing the growth of the global warehouse robotics market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehouse Robotics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Warehouse Robotics Market 2022-2026

Get our full report for a comprehensive analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market growth. Read Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

Technavio estimates the market size to grow by USD 4.1 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.31% between 2021 and 2026. In addition to the rising demand for efficiency in distribution channels, the market growth will also be influenced by trends such as the increased adoption of Industrial Internet of things (IIoT) technology in robotics.

End-users are integrating their warehouse robots with smart sensors and communication devices, also known as IIoT devices, to collect data. These devices collect a large amount of data from the production system that allow the operators to analyze manufacturing productivity and speed. This helps to drive the reliability of assets and improve cost-efficiency. These devices also help the engineers and operators identify components that are performing poorly and are likely to fail in the near future. This allows them to perform early predictive maintenance or replacement of components, thereby reducing breakdown during operations and production downtime and maximizing output quality. This trend will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the global warehouse robotics market during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The warehouse robotics market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IAM Robotics, inVia Robotics Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Magazino GmbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Vecna Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Vendor Landscape:

The global warehouse robotics market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous vendors of different sizes. Major players hold a significant share of the market. These players are backed with huge financial resources and technical know-how. They are continuously investing in their R&D capabilities to introduce technologically-advanced warehouse robotics with increased efficiency and capabilities. The market also comprises numerous startups and a number of new startups enter the market every year. These smaller vendors are generally focused on very specific niche segments, such as providing solutions only to restaurants or retailers. The bigger companies offer comparatively more advanced warehouse robotics and cater to different companies by providing other value-added services.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation

  • By application, the market is classified into segments such as e-commerce, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others. The market growth in the e-commerce segment will be significant over the forecast period.

  • By geography, the market is analyzed across regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. About 46% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Warehouse Robotics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.1 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.74

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Daifuku Co. Ltd., FANUC Corp., Fritz SCHAFER GmbH and Co KG, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., IAM Robotics, inVia Robotics Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KNAPP AG, KUKA AG, Locus Robotics Corp., Magazino GmbH, Murata Machinery Ltd., OMRON Corp., Teradyne Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Vecna Robotics Inc., and Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 E-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Daifuku Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 FANUC Corp.

  • 10.6 Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd

  • 10.7 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 KION GROUP AG

  • 10.9 KUKA AG

  • 10.10 Murata Machinery Ltd.

  • 10.11 OMRON Corp.

  • 10.12 Toyota Industries Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Warehouse Robotics Market 2022-2026
Global Warehouse Robotics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-4-1-bn-incremental-growth-expected-in-warehouse-robotics-market-driven-by-the-demand-for-efficiency-in-distribution-channels--technavio-301637622.html

SOURCE Technavio

