USD 4.11 billion Growth in Smart Thermostats Market with 53% of the contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart thermostats market analysis report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 4.11 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is also expected to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 19.81%. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the smart thermostats market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Thermostats Market 2022-2026

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The smart thermostats market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increasing focus on integrated building management systems is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the smart thermostats market during the forecast period. Smart thermostats as a part of the HVAC system help in monitoring and controlling the temperature from remote locations, and it turns on the other HVAC system parts to achieve the desired temperature. Consumers have become highly conscious of energy costs and the conservation of energy. Hence, they prefer investing in technology that aids in reducing costs. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for smart thermostats, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The high initial prices affecting the demand for smart thermostats is one of the factors hindering the smart thermostats market growth. Most of the thermostats offered by major vendors such as Nest Labs, Honeywell International, and ecobee Inc. are the do-it-yourself (DIY) type, which poses a challenge to most consumers. Thus, it leads to the need to hire professionals to install the thermostats, thereby resulting in additional costs. Therefore, the high initial cost of smart thermostats and the costs incurred in their installation discourage many consumers from opting for them. Therefore, the high cost of smart thermostats may slow down the market penetration rate, which, in turn, will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Request for FREE Sample Report for Key Market Dynamics and Their Impact Analysis

The Smart Thermostats Market is segmented by Technology (Wi-fi, ZigBee, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights : The smart thermostats market share growth in the Wi-Fi segment will be significant during the forecast period. Wi-Fi technology is one of the most common technologies used in smart thermostats. A Wi-Fi-based thermostat is effective in reducing the energy consumption of a building. The Wi-Fi-based smart thermostat can automatically manage its operations and learn user preferences. Such smart thermostats can also be integrated with the home security system and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Such factors will positively impact the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Regional Opportunities: 53% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for smart thermostats market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and South America. The growth in the residential and commercial construction sectors will facilitate the smart thermostats market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Fetch PDF Sample to Access Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

The smart thermostats market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Smart Thermostats Market Sizing

Smart Thermostats Market Forecast

Smart Thermostats Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The smart thermostats market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, features, functionalities, and services to compete in the market. This statistical study of the smart thermostats market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The smart thermostats market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Carrier Global Corp.

Centrica Plc

Computime Group Ltd.

Control4 Corp.

ecobee Inc.

EcoFactor Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

GridPoint Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Legrand SA

NETATMO SAS

Nortek Inc.

Radio Thermostat Co. of America

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robertshaw Controls Co.

Schneider Electric SE

tado GmbH

Venstar Inc.

Want to know more Vendor-Specific Product Offerings and Strategic Moves? Download PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

HVAC Rental Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Thermostatic Control Valves Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Thermostats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Carrier Global Corp., Centrica Plc, Computime Group Ltd., Control4 Corp., ecobee Inc., EcoFactor Inc., Emerson Electric Co., GridPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand SA, NETATMO SAS, Nortek Inc., Radio Thermostat Co. of America, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robertshaw Controls Co., Schneider Electric SE, tado GmbH, and Venstar Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Wi-fi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 ZigBee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

10.4 Centrica Plc

10.5 Computime Group Ltd.

10.6 ecobee Inc.

10.7 EcoFactor Inc.

10.8 Emerson Electric Co.

10.9 GridPoint Inc.

10.10 Honeywell International Inc.

10.11 Johnson Controls International Plc

10.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-4-11-billion-growth-in-smart-thermostats-market-with-53-of-the-contribution-from-north-america----technavio-301617313.html

SOURCE Technavio