USD 4.2 Bn growth opportunity in Luxury Perfume Market | Dominated by Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, and Clive Christian Perfume Ltd. | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global luxury perfume market is expected to grow by USD 4.20 bn between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. The 120 pages report segments the market by end-user (women, men, and unisex), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Perfume Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Luxury Perfume Market by End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Track key industry opportunities, trends, threats, information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development in our full report.
Gain Confidence by Downloading a Free Sample

The luxury perfume market is driven by the increase in demand from the millennial population. The millennial population is extremely brand conscious and they tend to spend more on products with better quality. Also, the population segment is more tech-savvy and is likely to purchase specific grooming items such as perfumes online based on brand loyalty. Also, the higher disposable incomes are enabling the millennials to spend more on aspirational items like expensive fragrances. This is encouraging vendors to introduce a variety of luxury perfumes and increase sales. All these factors are driving the growth of the global luxury perfume market.

In addition, replenishing personal grooming and influential endorsements from celebrities and social media will further accelerate the growth of the global luxury perfume market.

Some of key Luxury Perfume Players:

Amorepacific Group Inc.: The company offers luxury perfumes through its brands like Fradore, Mamonde, and more.

Burberry Group Plc: The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes with the finest craftsmanship and design.

Clive Christian Perfume Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes such as X Feminine, Matsukita, and others.

Coty Inc.: The company offers luxury perfumes under the brand name Tiffany and Co.

L and L LUXURY CO. LTD.: The company offers a wide range of luxury perfumes through its royal collection.

Luxury Perfume Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

  • Women - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Men - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Unisex - size and forecast 2020-2025

Luxury Perfume Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

  • Offline - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - size and forecast 2020-2025

Luxury Perfume Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020-2025)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand from the women segment. Similarly, in terms of distribution channels, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of luxury perfume.

By geography, Europe is identified as the largest market for the luxury market. The region accounts for 37% of the global market share. Factors such as high living standards, the increased introduction of innovative products, the strong brand value of the products offered in the market, growing urbanization, and rising household expenditure are driving the growth of the luxury perfume market in Europe.

Download a Free Sample for additional highlights on major-performing segments and regions in the market.

Related Reports:

Perfume Market in the US by End-user and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Perfume Market in India by Distribution Channel and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Luxury Perfume Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.95

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amorepacific Group Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Clive Christian Perfume Ltd., Coty Inc., L and L LUXURY CO. LTD., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, PVH Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-4-2-bn-growth-opportunity-in-luxury-perfume-market--dominated-by-amorepacific-group-inc-burberry-group-plc-and-clive-christian-perfume-ltd--technavio-301460555.html

SOURCE Technavio

