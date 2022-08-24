USD 4.24 Bn Growth in Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market, 69% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrylic acid derivatives are unsaturated organic compounds that get polymerized in the presence of an initiator. The acrylic acid derivatives market size is expected to grow by USD 4.24 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56%.

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the acrylic acid derivatives market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHEMRA GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., PCC SE, SHOWA DENKO K.K., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Solventis Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Tecnon OrbiChem Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Westlake Corp., Merck KGaA, and Toagosei Co.Ltd.

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

Product

Geography

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist acrylic acid derivatives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acrylic acid derivatives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acrylic acid derivatives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acrylic acid derivatives market vendors

Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHEMRA GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., PCC SE, SHOWA DENKO K.K., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Solventis Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Tecnon OrbiChem Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Westlake Corp., Merck KGaA, and Toagosei Co.Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Acrylic ester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Acrylic polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arkema Group

10.4 BASF SE

10.5 CHEMRA GmbH

10.6 Clariant International Ltd.

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

10.8 LG Corp.

10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

10.10 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

10.12 Toagosei Co.Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

