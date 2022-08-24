USD 4.24 Bn Growth in Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market, 69% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrylic acid derivatives are unsaturated organic compounds that get polymerized in the presence of an initiator. The acrylic acid derivatives market size is expected to grow by USD 4.24 bn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56%.
Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the acrylic acid derivatives market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHEMRA GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., PCC SE, SHOWA DENKO K.K., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Solventis Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Tecnon OrbiChem Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Westlake Corp., Merck KGaA, and Toagosei Co.Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Segmentation
Product
Geography
Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist acrylic acid derivatives market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the acrylic acid derivatives market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the acrylic acid derivatives market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acrylic acid derivatives market vendors
Acrylic Acid Derivatives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.78
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 69%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arkema Group, BASF SE, CHEMRA GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, LG Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., PCC SE, SHOWA DENKO K.K., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Solventis Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Tecnon OrbiChem Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Westlake Corp., Merck KGaA, and Toagosei Co.Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Acrylic ester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Acrylic polymer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Arkema Group
10.4 BASF SE
10.5 CHEMRA GmbH
10.6 Clariant International Ltd.
10.7 Evonik Industries AG
10.8 LG Corp.
10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
10.10 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
10.11 The Lubrizol Corp.
10.12 Toagosei Co.Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
