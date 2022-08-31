U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,983.63
    -2.53 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,732.44
    -58.43 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,893.25
    +10.11 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.27
    -1.32 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.97 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.90
    -3.40 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.01
    -0.27 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0038
    +0.0019 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0130 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1633
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6510
    -0.0980 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,260.07
    +283.14 (+1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.35
    -4.34 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.29
    -63.34 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

USD 4.48 Billion growth in Organic Pesticides Market Size due to the Growing Interest in Organic Products - 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Organic Pesticides Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 12.02%. Technavio categorizes the global organic pesticides market as a part of the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the organic pesticides market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Latest market research report titled Organic Pesticides Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Organic Pesticides Market by Crop Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on the scope and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing interest in organic products. Fundamentally, organic crops and crop-based foods contain a high level of antioxidants, such as polyphenolics, of 19%-68%, besides lower concentrations of cadmium (Cd) and a lower incidence of pesticide residues than non-organically or conventionally grown crops. Meanwhile, these antioxidants reduce the risk of chronic diseases, including neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancers among people who consume organically produced. At the same time, there are low levels of toxic metals and minerals found in organic crops. Such factors have increased the interest of consumers in organic products and thereby driving the organic pesticides market growth.

However, organic crops harmful to other animals is one of the factors impeding the organic pesticides market growth. Though organic pesticides are considered to be non-toxic to people. However, they may be very toxic to animals or insects. Some organic pesticides may be toxic to beneficial insects, such as honeybees, if they are combined with other substances, such as combining pyrethrins with rotenone. Therefore, many farmers prefer the rotation of cover crops. Moreover, a balanced relationship between agricultural hosts and predators supports farming, while the use of composted manure allows farmers to maintain the fertility of the soil. Such factors will hinder the adoption of organic pesticides during the forecast period.

Get a FREE Sample Report for more market dynamics and their impact analysis

This report extensively covers organic pesticides market segmentations by crop type (arable and permanent) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The organic pesticides market share growth by the arable segment will be significant during the forecast period. Arable crops are highly vulnerable to attacks by various insects and parasites, which has an adverse impact on the quality of crop output and hinders the volume production of crops. To prevent attacks on arable crops by insects and worms, such as larvae, vendors are offering insecticides such as biological insecticides and larvicides, which will spur the adoption of organic pesticides during the forecast period. Moreover, pest management in the organic farming of arable crops is achieved by using appropriate cropping techniques, biological control, and natural pesticides. Thus, the rising organic farming of arable crops will boost the organic pesticides market growth during the forecast period.

  • Regional Opportunities: 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the organic pesticides market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Middle East and Africa. Supportive government policies will facilitate the organic pesticides market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF Report for Segment-wise and Regional Opportunities

The organic pesticides market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

Organic Pesticides Market Sizing
Organic Pesticides Market Forecast
Organic Pesticides Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Andermatt Group AG

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • Futureco Bioscience SA

  • Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

  • Nufarm Ltd.

  • Sarasota Green Group LLC

  • Sikko Industries Ltd.

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • UPL Ltd.

  • Vision Mark Biotech

Want to know more about the vendor offerings and their strategic initiatives, Get PDF Sample Now!

Related Reports:

Agricultural Pesticides Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biopesticides Market by Type, Active Ingredients, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pesticide Market in India by Type and Crop Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Organic Pesticides Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.48 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Futureco Bioscience SA, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Sarasota Green Group LLC, Sikko Industries Ltd., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., UPL Ltd., and Vision Mark Biotech

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Crop Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Crop Type

  • 5.3 Arable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Crop Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Andermatt Group AG

  • 10.4 BASF SE

  • 10.5 Bayer AG

  • 10.6 Futureco Bioscience SA

  • 10.7 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Nufarm Ltd.

  • 10.9 Sikko Industries Ltd.

  • 10.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • 10.11 UPL Ltd.

  • 10.12 Vision Mark Biotech

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Unless explicitly mentioned, all revenues are represented in US dollars.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning  50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-4-48-billion-growth-in-organic-pesticides-market-size-due-to-the-growing-interest-in-organic-products---17-000-technavio-reports-301614412.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • PALLIUM CANADA PARTNERSHIPS IN ALBERTA

    The Government of Alberta announced that in partnership with Alberta Health Services (AHS), the University of Calgary, the University of Alberta, and Bigstone Health Commission, Pallium Canada will be working with health care professionals to equip health care practitioners with the core competencies to be able to provide much-needed innovative approaches to palliative care.

  • Lewis Kidd is the only undrafted rookie to make the Saints’ initial 53-man roster

    Lewis Kidd is the only undrafted rookie to make the Saints' initial 53-man roster, but time will tell if he hangs on:

  • Execs claim Nets’ Kevin Durant sabotaged himself this offseason

    Rival executives from across the league open up on what they believe is Kevin Durant's trade miscalculation.

  • When Should We Push the Button on This 'Nuclear' Option?

    Uranium is blowing higher Monday. All the miners are up: Cameco Corp , Uranium Energy Corp. , and Denison Mines . But we could see more upside here. DNN was over $2.00 at one point in 2021, and it appears the European push to keep Nuclear power going could be a nice catalyst for these names.

  • Lululemon May Leave Traders Feeling a Little Too Exposed Into Earnings

    Apparel maker Lululemon Athletica is set to release quarterly figures Thursday. In this daily bar chart of LULU, below, we can see that prices made lows in May and July, but the recovery into August has "run out of steam." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a slight advance from May and now that improvement appears to be reversing.

  • Oil Is Headed for Longest Slump Since 2020 Amid Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is headed for a third monthly decline, the longest losing run in more than two years, on concern that tighter monetary policy and China’s economic slowdown will impact crude demand. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91West Texas Intermediate dropped

  • Analysis-Full gas storage no fix for Europe's winter energy crunch

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is on track to beat targets for filling gas storage, but analysts warn the bigger factor for energy security this winter will be whether countries can slash consumption enough to ensure stored fuel lasts through the coldest months. Following a scramble for fuel over the summer after top European gas supplier Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe's gas storage is now 79.94% full, Gas Infrastructure Europe data shows, setting up countries to exceed their target to have 80% full storage by November. In a normal year that could cover Europe's winter peak in gas use.

  • Oil Prices Drop for Second Day on Global Demand Fears

    Oil prices extended their recent declines on fears of weak demand, particularly from China. Global crude benchmark Brent slipped 2.4% to trade at $95.55 a barrel. It declined nearly 5% Tuesday. U.S. crude fell 2.9% on Wednesday to trade at $89 a barrel. "This is the [financial market selling off on the back of recession fears](https://www.wsj.com/articles/big-oils-message-to-investors-youre-too-pessimistic-11661334304), it's the continuation of the bearish macro backdrop," said Bjarne Schieldrop

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources

    Baker Hughes, EOG Resources and Continental Resources are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Toyota Motor to invest $5.3 billion in Japan, U.S. for EV battery supply

    When the additional facilities come on line between 2024 and 2026, Toyota's battery production capacity in the two countries will have increased by 40 gigawatt-hours, the company said, giving no current figure for comparison. "This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple powertrains and providing as many options as possible," it said in a statement. Some green investors and environmental groups have said the company should move faster to introduce fully electric (or "battery electric") vehicles, rather than clinging to the internal combustion engine in such powertrain configurations as the hybrid.

  • This Uranium Miner's Charts Are Glowing

    The technical signals sent by Cameco Corp. are bullish and suggest higher prices ahead for its shares.

  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals Appears Ready for an Upside Breakout

    Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is a biopharmaceutical company that is involved in developing and commercializing products that treat central nervous system diseases. In this daily bar chart of SUPN, below, we can see that prices have largely moved in a sideways fashion the past year, but in August SUPN managed to make a new high for the move up. SUPN is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and above the rising 200-day moving average line.

  • These 5 Steel Stocks Stand Solid, Near Buy Points, As Market Retreats

    Three steel stocks have formed valid bases and are in or near buy zones. However, views conflict on the steel market.

  • China Fills Void as Foreign Brands Flee Russian Market During War

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese cars, televisions and smartphones are replacing German and South Korean imports in Russia as its market is reshaped by sanctions and an exodus of brands in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks:

  • United Airlines, Emirates set to announce codeshare agreement -- sources

    WASHINGTON/DUBAI (Reuters) -United Airlines and Dubai's Emirates are set to announce a codeshare agreement in the coming weeks, sources told Reuters. United on Tuesday sent an invitation to reporters to a "special event" on Sept. 14 titled "Come fly with us" with Chief Executive Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark in Washington. The Air Current reported the expected announcement earlier.

  • Oil Prices Head for Longest Monthly Losing Streak Since 2020

    The weak outlook for the global economy as well as plentiful supply are pushing down on crude prices in the global market.

  • Shortage of 50-Cent Chips Holds Up $50,000 Cars, TSMC Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- An endemic shortage of chips costing anywhere from 50 cents to $10 is slowing down swathes of the $600 billion semiconductor industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s top executive warned Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosExxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian ExitThe persisten

  • Oil extends slide amid economic jitters

    Oil futures fall Wednesday, extending the previous session's sharp decline amid worries about the global economic outlook as central banks move to squelch inflation.

  • U.S. Utilities Desperately Need To Spend More On Energy Infrastructure

    As U.S. population growth slows, and efficiency picks up, U.S. utilities are less incentivized to invest in new infrastructure, but the sector must make sure

  • Oil prices fall on recession fears

    Oil prices continued to slide on Wednesday on investor worries about the ailing state of the global economy, bearish oil demand signals from OPEC+, and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $2.78 at $96.53 a barrel following Tuesday's $5.78 loss. "The latest signs of stuttering growth are contracting Chinese factory activity in August and the slower-than-expected expansion of the country's service sector," Tamas Varga, analyst at PVM Oil Associates, said.