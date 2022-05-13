USD 40 Bn growth opportunity in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market | Driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's latest offering. The 120-pages report segments the market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)). The report identifies Azelix LLC, BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Trial Service BV, Eurofins Scientific SE, Firma Clinical Research LLC, Frontage Holdings Corp., GENETICIST Inc., Guires Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Linical Co. Ltd., Medpace Holdings Inc., PAREXEL International Corp., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd., PSI CRO AG, Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global contract research organization market size to increase by USD 40 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.06% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented and is highly localized, with many vendors catering to each logistics sub-segment. Many vendors are entering into mergers and acquiring other companies, which is leading to consolidation in the market. Besides, the rising competition in the market is driving vendors to gain a competitive edge by constantly adapting to the changing marketplace.

Although the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, increase in research and development expenditure globally will spur industry statistics of CROs, and the regulation of clinical trials to propel the growth of contract research organizations will offer immense growth opportunities, intellectual property issues, shortage of skilled professionals, and capacity utilization and constraints will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented as below:

End-user

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have the highest share in the global CRO market. The increasing outsourcing of R and D activities, including early-stage research programs, to third-party organizations such as biotech startups and private contract research organizations is driving the growth of the market in the segment.

Geography

North America accounted for the largest share of the global CRO market in 2021. The presence of a large number of prominent CROs is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region is contributing to the growth of the market.

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our contract research organization (CRO) market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the contract research organization (CRO) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the contract research organization (CRO) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist contract research organization (CRO) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contract research organization (CRO) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contract research organization (CRO) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract research organization (CRO) market vendors

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 40.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Azelix LLC, BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Trial Service BV, Eurofins Scientific SE, Firma Clinical Research LLC, Frontage Holdings Corp., GENETICIST Inc., Guires Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Linical Co. Ltd., Medpace Holdings Inc., PAREXEL International Corp., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd., PSI CRO AG, Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

growth due to the increasing number of tests for infectious and chronic diseases: The incidence of infectious and chronic diseases has increased over the past decade. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has increased the demand for laboratory testing for COVID-19 across the world. An increase in demand for laboratory testing for infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and chronic diseases, will be a driver for the life sciences tools and services industry in the future. The growth of the tools and services industry will continue to be strong in emerging markets such as China and India. Developed economies such as Japan and the EU will exhibit moderate growth rates.

product development to decrease prices: As the pricing pressure increases, life sciences tools manufacturers will have to rethink product development processes. A value first product design philosophy can help control costs and deliver what customers value the most.

