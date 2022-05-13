U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.25
    +55.00 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,972.00
    +320.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,182.00
    +234.75 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.30
    +23.80 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.90
    +1.77 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.40
    -12.20 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    20.67
    -0.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0391
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.36
    -2.20 (-6.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2199
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9890
    +0.5960 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,606.07
    +2,434.50 (+8.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.24
    +58.14 (+9.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,349.41
    +116.07 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

USD 40 Bn growth opportunity in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market | Driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry | Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's latest offering. The 120-pages report segments the market by end-user (pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and academic institutes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)). The report identifies Azelix LLC, BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Trial Service BV, Eurofins Scientific SE, Firma Clinical Research LLC, Frontage Holdings Corp., GENETICIST Inc., Guires Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Linical Co. Ltd., Medpace Holdings Inc., PAREXEL International Corp., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd., PSI CRO AG, Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. as dominant players in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio expects the global contract research organization market size to increase by USD 40 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.06% during the forecast period.

Download Our Report Sample for highlights on the market size, growth momentum, and other important statistics.

The market is fragmented and is highly localized, with many vendors catering to each logistics sub-segment. Many vendors are entering into mergers and acquiring other companies, which is leading to consolidation in the market. Besides, the rising competition in the market is driving vendors to gain a competitive edge by constantly adapting to the changing marketplace.

Although the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, increase in research and development expenditure globally will spur industry statistics of CROs, and the regulation of clinical trials to propel the growth of contract research organizations will offer immense growth opportunities, intellectual property issues, shortage of skilled professionals, and capacity utilization and constraints will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For more insights into the vendor landscape, View Our Sample Report.

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global contract research organization (CRO) market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies have the highest share in the global CRO market. The increasing outsourcing of R and D activities, including early-stage research programs, to third-party organizations such as biotech startups and private contract research organizations is driving the growth of the market in the segment.

  • Geography

North America accounted for the largest share of the global CRO market in 2021. The presence of a large number of prominent CROs is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region is contributing to the growth of the market.

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our contract research organization (CRO) market report covers the following areas:

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the contract research organization (CRO) market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the contract research organization (CRO) market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist contract research organization (CRO) market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the contract research organization (CRO) market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the contract research organization (CRO) market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract research organization (CRO) market vendors

Related Reports:

Veterinary CRO Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Medical Device Manufacturing Outsourcing Market by Product, Medical Device Regulatory Classification, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 40.00 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.8

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Azelix LLC, BioAgile Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Clinical Trial Service BV, Eurofins Scientific SE, Firma Clinical Research LLC, Frontage Holdings Corp., GENETICIST Inc., Guires Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Linical Co. Ltd., Medpace Holdings Inc., PAREXEL International Corp., Pharmaron Beijing Co. Ltd., PSI CRO AG, Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Medical device companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

  • 10.4 Eurofins Scientific SE

  • 10.5 ICON plc

  • 10.6 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

  • 10.7 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

  • 10.8 Medpace Holdings Inc.

  • 10.9 PAREXEL International Corp.

  • 10.10 Syneos Health Inc.

  • 10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.12 WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • growth due to the increasing number of tests for infectious and chronic diseases: The incidence of infectious and chronic diseases has increased over the past decade. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has increased the demand for laboratory testing for COVID-19 across the world. An increase in demand for laboratory testing for infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and chronic diseases, will be a driver for the life sciences tools and services industry in the future. The growth of the tools and services industry will continue to be strong in emerging markets such as China and India. Developed economies such as Japan and the EU will exhibit moderate growth rates.

  • product development to decrease prices: As the pricing pressure increases, life sciences tools manufacturers will have to rethink product development processes. A value first product design philosophy can help control costs and deliver what customers value the most.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-40-bn-growth-opportunity-in-contract-research-organization-cro-market--driven-by-the-growth-of-the-biopharmaceutical-industry--technavio-301546206.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These 5 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett $4.3 Billion in Annual Passive Income

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next year. Roughly $4.3 billion will come from just five stocks.

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter share price crashes amid fears Elon Musk deal could be pulled

    Twitter’s share price has plunged in pre-market trading, in the wake of Elon Musk’s announcement that his deal to buy the company is on hold. The price dropped by more than 20 per cent in the wake of Mr Musk’s announcement, dragging it down to around $36. Mr Musk said that he was postponing the detail until he could get more information on Twitter’s claim that less than 5 per cent of its users are fake and spam accounts.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price plunged 29% during after-hours trading on May 10 following its first-quarter earnings report. On a non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) basis, Unity narrowed its net loss from $27.3 million to $25.4 million, or $0.08 per share -- which matched analysts' expectations. For the second quarter, Unity expects its revenue to rise just 6% to 8% year over year, which broadly misses the consensus forecast for 31% growth.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Oil prices are surging — these eight stocks are still bargains for long-term investors

    Many oil and gas companies are still trading cheaply to expected earnings. And low spending on new oil wells supports high energy prices for years to come.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Europe Faces Shortfall of Key Gasoline Input on Russian Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The market for a key component in the production of gasoline is about to get tighter in Europe -- bad news for motorists already contending with soaring prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksTerraform Again Halts Blockchain Behind UST Stable

  • Aerospace employers call DEI efforts 'imperative' in battle for talent

    With competition at a fever pitch for skilled manufacturing talent, employers are more focused than ever on diversity, equity and inclusion.

  • JPMorgan's Dimon faces shareholder advisory vote on $52.6 million retention award

    Long-time JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will find out on Tuesday how shareholders feel about a special $52.6 million stock option award he received to stay on for five more years, which is opposed by two key investor advisory firms. The extra award dished out in July was the most significant change in Dimon's annual pay, which faces a non-binding vote at the bank's online annual meeting. JPMorgan has won approval from more than 90% of votes cast in its annual compensation ballots in eight of the last 12 years.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Massive Upgrade To Their AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Estimates

    AbCellera Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABCL ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Samsung in Talks to Hike Chipmaking Prices by Up to 20%

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is talking with foundry clients about charging as much as 20% more for making semiconductors this year, joining an industry-wide push to hike prices to cover rising costs of materials and logistics.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksT

  • Lack of coverage is the biggest problem with our retirement system

    In my view, the lack of continuous coverage under a workplace retirement plan is the most serious problem with our nation’s retirement system. The result is that many end up with no retirement savings other than Social Security and others, who weave in and out of coverage, with remarkably small 401(k) balances. For many years, we relied on coverage data from the Current Population Survey (CPS), the Census Bureau’s longstanding survey of labor-force participation activity and employment.

  • Apple Suppliers, Top Chipmaker Succumb to China Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest chipmaker and a major iPhone supplier cut their outlooks for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst Covid outbreak in two years.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes

  • This giant pension scandal is hiding in plain sight

    Many large employers, including Amazon and Home Depot, 'churn' through low-paid workers who often leave before 401(k)s vest.

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Binance Comes Good on Threat and Delists Terra LUNA

    Following a tumultuous week, Binance delisted Terra LUNA and TerraUSD today. On Thursday, Binance threatened a delisting if LUNA fell below 0.005USDT.

  • Oil rises but set for weekly drop as fears of weaker demand limit gains

    Oil prices rose on Friday but were headed for their first weekly loss in three weeks as worries about inflation and China's COVID lockdowns slowing global growth offset concerns about dwindling supplies from Russia. Brent crude futures were up $2.06, or 1.9%, at $109.51 a barrel at 1100 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.10, or 2%, to $108.23 a barrel. The market is continuing to be pushed and pulled by the prospect of a European Union ban on Russian oil tightening supply and concerns about faltering global demand.