USD 42.57 Bn growth in Pet Food Market, Growing Demand For Organic Pet Food to Boost Growth 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet food market is expected to grow by USD 42.57 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Pet Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The growing demand for organic pet food, marketing campaigns, packaging innovations, and increasing preference for functional and fortified pet food will offer immense growth opportunities. However increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners, usage of artificial colors or flavor enhancers, antibiotics, herbicides, pesticides, and chemical preservatives in pet food offerings, and risks of a product recall will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pet Food Market Segmentation

Product

Type

Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses

Pet Food Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet food market report covers the following areas:

Pet Food Market size

Pet Food Market trends

Pet Food Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions as one of the prime reasons driving the pet food market growth during the next few years.

Pet Food Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pet Food Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Pet Food Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ABP Food Group Ltd.

Alphia Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

General Mills Inc.

heristo aktiengesellschaft

Laroy Group

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Nippon Pet Food Co. Ltd

Real Pet Food Co

Schell and Kampeter Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Pet Food Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet food market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet food market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet food market vendors

Pet Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 42.57 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABP Food Group Ltd., Alphia Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Nippon Pet Food Co. Ltd, Real Pet Food Co, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The JM Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Unicharm Corp., United Petfood Producers NV, and Wellness Pet Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Dry food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Wet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Colgate Palmolive Co.

11.4 General Mills Inc.

11.5 Mars Inc.

11.6 Nestle SA

11.7 Schell and Kampeter Inc.

11.8 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

11.9 Thai Union Group PCL

11.10 The JM Smucker Co.

11.11 Unicharm Corp.

11.12 Wellness Pet Co.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

