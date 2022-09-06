U.S. markets closed

USD 42.57 Bn growth in Pet Food Market, Growing Demand For Organic Pet Food to Boost Growth 2026 - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet food market is expected to grow by USD 42.57 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Pet Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026
Pet Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

The growing demand for organic pet food, marketing campaigns, packaging innovations, and increasing preference for functional and fortified pet food will offer immense growth opportunities. However increasing instances of pet allergies among pet owners, usage of artificial colors or flavor enhancers, antibiotics, herbicides, pesticides, and chemical preservatives in pet food offerings, and risks of a product recall will challenge the growth of the market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Pet Food Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Type

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.

Pet Food Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet food market report covers the following areas:

  • Pet Food Market size

  • Pet Food Market trends

  • Pet Food Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for pet food with savory ingredients and smaller portions as one of the prime reasons driving the pet food market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Pet Food Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pet Food Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Pet Food Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • ABP Food Group Ltd.

  • Alphia Inc.

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co.

  • Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • heristo aktiengesellschaft

  • Laroy Group

  • Mars Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • Nippon Pet Food Co. Ltd

  • Real Pet Food Co

  • Schell and Kampeter Inc.

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Pet Food Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pet food market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pet food market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pet food market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet food market vendors

Related Reports:
Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The animal feed vitamin market share is expected to increase by USD 629.01 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%.

Truffle Chocolate Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The truffle chocolate market share is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%.

Vegan Cheese Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vegan cheese market share is expected to increase by USD 1.26 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%.

Pet Food Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 42.57 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.62

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, UK, France, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABP Food Group Ltd., Alphia Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Colgate Palmolive Co., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Nippon Pet Food Co. Ltd, Real Pet Food Co, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., Thai Union Group PCL, The JM Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Unicharm Corp., United Petfood Producers NV, and Wellness Pet Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Dry food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Snacks and treats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Wet food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 11.4 General Mills Inc.

  • 11.5 Mars Inc.

  • 11.6 Nestle SA

  • 11.7 Schell and Kampeter Inc.

  • 11.8 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • 11.9 Thai Union Group PCL

  • 11.10 The JM Smucker Co.

  • 11.11 Unicharm Corp.

  • 11.12 Wellness Pet Co.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

  • food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-42-57-bn-growth-in-pet-food-market-growing-demand-for-organic-pet-food-to-boost-growth-2026---technavio-301617924.html

SOURCE Technavio

