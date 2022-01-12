U.S. markets closed

Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

USD 435.48 mn growth in Organic Coconut Water Market from 2021 to 2026|37% of Growth to Originate from APAC |17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37% of the growth will originate from APAC for the organic coconut water market. China and India are the key markets for the organic coconut water market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in European regions. The rise in health awareness and growing urbanization will facilitate the organic coconut water market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The organic coconut water market is set to grow by USD 435.48 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.92% as per the latest research report from Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Organic Coconut Water Market
Attractive Opportunities in Organic Coconut Water Market

For more insights on the organic coconut water market - Request a Free Sample Report!

The organic coconut water market covers the following areas:

Organic Coconut Water Market - Driver

The increase in awareness of the health benefits of organic coconut water is one of the key factors driving the market growth. The rise in health awareness among consumers is resulting in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle that includes the consumption of natural foods and beverages such as coconut water. Moreover, organic coconut water is a good source of several healthy nutrients and antioxidants that prevent the formation of free radicals in the body and reduce the risk of a heart attack. Therefore, various health benefits of organic coconut water are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

Organic Coconut Water Market - Challenge

The rise in the availability of substitutes is a key challenge for the organic coconut water market growth. Substitutes such as energy drinks, almond milk, and fruit extract juices are available easily and in different forms such as powder, which can be consumed with water or in crystal form. Therefore, an increase in the adoption of energy drinks such as Red Bull and Sparkling Water as economical and time-saving alternatives for organic coconut water is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Organic Coconut Water Market - Segmentation

TheOrganic Coconut Water Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned
The organic coconut water market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • C2O Coconut Water

  • Celebes Coconut Corp.

  • Edward and Sons Trading Co.

  • Harmless Harvest Inc.

  • Munkijo

  • Navitas LLC

  • PepsiCo Inc.

  • Purity Organic LLC

  • The Vita Coco Co. Inc.

  • Windmill Organics Ltd.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The organic coconut water market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:
Coconut Water Market in US -The coconut water market in the US has the potential to grow by USD 2.01 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.10%. Download a free sample now!

Packaged Coconut Water Market -The packaged coconut water market has the potential to grow by USD 4.33 bn during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.52%. Download a free sample now!

Organic Coconut Water Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 435.48 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.99

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, India, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

C2O Coconut Water, Celebes Coconut Corp., Edward and Sons Trading Co., Harmless Harvest Inc., Munkijo, Navitas LLC, PepsiCo Inc., Purity Organic LLC, The Vita Coco Co. Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-435-48-mn-growth-in-organic-coconut-water-market-from-2021-to-202637-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-17000-technavio-reports-301457196.html

SOURCE Technavio

