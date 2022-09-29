U.S. markets closed

USD 45.37 Mn incremental growth expected in Darier Disease Drugs Market -- Driven by an increase in demand for advanced dermatological diagnosis

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Darier Disease Drugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to be driven by the increasing demand for advanced dermatological diagnosis. The demand for advanced dermatological diseases is increasing despite the low occurrence of the condition. This is evident in both developed and developing countries. The introduction of dermatoscopy to diagnose skin conditions such as darier disease has simplified the diagnostic approach and enabled the ease of drugs for physicians, especially for less experienced physicians. Besides, technological advancements in the field of dermatological diagnosis have enhanced the accuracy and sensitivity of the detection mechanisms. All these factors have increased the scope for early diagnosis of the darier disease, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Darier Disease Drugs Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Darier Disease Drugs Market 2022-2026

Technavio estimates the global darier disease drugs market to grow by USD 45.37 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The report has considered various factors including patient population, the incidence rate of the disease, revenue generated by pharmaceutical companies offering darier disease drugs, and others to estimate the size of the market. Request PDF Sample Report

Vendor Landscape:

The global darier disease drugs market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several players and a strong pipeline of late-stage molecules. Most of the available patented drugs have expired in the market. However, the late-stage pipeline is expected to witness the launch of a few drugs, which are expected to change the competitive landscape of the market. Topical retinoids have been proven to be more effective with fewer side effects and, hence, can be a game-changer for the market. Considering that the launch of most biologics will also attract new players to the market, the market in focus is expected to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

Although the increase in demand for advanced dermatological diagnosis and the launch of new darier disease drugs will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors, the lack of awareness among patients will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The darier disease drugs market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Laminar Pharma, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Viatris Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the darier disease drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into segments such as topical retinoids, oral retinoids, and others. The market growth in the topical retinoids segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market. About 40% of the market growth will come from the region during the forecast period.

Darier Disease Drugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 45.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BridgeBio Pharma Inc., Galderma SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Laminar Pharma, Mayne Pharma Group Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, and Viatris Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Topical retinoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Oral retinoids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.4 BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

  • 10.5 Galderma SA

  • 10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

  • 10.8 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

  • 10.9 Novartis AG

  • 10.10 Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC

  • 10.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

