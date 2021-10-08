U.S. markets closed

USD 45.74 Bn Growth Opportunity in Incineration Plants Market | Decrease in Use of Landfill Due to Limited Land Availability to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The incineration plants market is set to grow by USD 45.74 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Incineration Plants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright International Ltd., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Sembcorp Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are some of the major market participants. Although the decrease in the use of landfills due to limited land availability and the need for appropriate waste management owing to a surge in environmental pollution will offer immense growth opportunities, environmental issues associated with harmful pollutants will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Incineration Plants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Incineration Plants Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

Incineration Plants Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our incineration plants market report covers the following areas:

Incineration Plants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Incineration Plants Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Incineration Plants Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Incineration Plants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist incineration plants market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the incineration plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the incineration plants market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of incineration plants market vendors

Incineration Plants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 45.74 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.75

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 44%

Key consumer countries

Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, US, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright International Ltd., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Sembcorp Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-45-74-bn-growth-opportunity-in-incineration-plants-market--decrease-in-use-of-landfill-due-to-limited-land-availability-to-boost-growth--technavio-301395643.html

SOURCE Technavio

