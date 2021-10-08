USD 45.74 Bn Growth Opportunity in Incineration Plants Market | Decrease in Use of Landfill Due to Limited Land Availability to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The incineration plants market is set to grow by USD 45.74 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Attractive Opportunities in Incineration Plants Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright International Ltd., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Sembcorp Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA are some of the major market participants. Although the decrease in the use of landfills due to limited land availability and the need for appropriate waste management owing to a surge in environmental pollution will offer immense growth opportunities, environmental issues associated with harmful pollutants will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Incineration Plants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Incineration Plants Market is segmented as below:

Application

Geography

Incineration Plants Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our incineration plants market report covers the following areas:

Incineration Plants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Incineration Plants Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Incineration Plants Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Story continues

Incineration Plants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist incineration plants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the incineration plants market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the incineration plants market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of incineration plants market vendors

Incineration Plants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 12% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 45.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.75 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, US, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright International Ltd., Doosan Corp., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Sembcorp Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

