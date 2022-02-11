USD 451.64 Mn growth in Online Hyperlocal Services Market | Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, and Handy Technologies Inc. to emerge as dominant vendors| Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The online hyperlocal services market is set to grow by USD 451.64 million between 2019 and 2024, accelerating at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report presents a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Online Hyperlocal Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Landscape
The online hyperlocal services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are focusing on adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market. Below are some of the dominant players mentioned in the report.
Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers online food ordering services.
Delivery Hero SE: The company offers online food ordering services. The company has access to thousands of restaurants, thus enabling to quickly search and order the best food in the area. Customers can pay online and even save their favorite menus.
Handy Technologies Inc.: The company operates its hyperlocal business services through Handyman, which includes services for air conditioner, TV mounting, interior painting, etc. Also, the company offers plumbing, electrical, and cleaning services.
The increasing demand for premium services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Hyperlocal Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis
End-user
Service
Geography
By end-user, the market witnessed significant demand for online hyperlocal services from the individual users' segment in 2021. Similarly, by service, the online logistics services segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in these segments will be significant during the forecast period.
In terms of geography, APAC is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 56% of the global market share. The increasing trend of digital marketing and rising consumer engagement on social media platforms are driving the growth of the online hyperlocal services market in APAC. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for online hyperlocal services in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Online Hyperlocal Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist online hyperlocal services market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the online hyperlocal services market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the online hyperlocal services market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online hyperlocal services market vendors
Online Hyperlocal Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 451.64 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
12.23
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 56%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Airtasker Pty Ltd., Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Handy Technologies Inc., Laurel & Wolf, MakeMyTrip Ltd., Maplebear Inc., Nextag.co.uk, Uber Technologies Inc., Urban Co., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
