USD 46.55 bn Growth in Intermodal Freight Transportation Market| Reduced Freight Transportation Costs with Intermodal Service to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intermodal freight transportation market is expected to grow by USD 46.55 bn from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.37% according to the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Intermodal Freight Transportation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Intermodal Freight Transportation Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Convoy Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lynden Inc., Trimble Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc. are some of the major market participants. The reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal service, ease in the management of the supply chain with intermodal service, and the increasing free trade agreements will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high infrastructure costs might hamper the market growth.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intermodal freight transportation market report covers the following areas:

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist intermodal freight transportation market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the intermodal freight transportation market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the intermodal freight transportation market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intermodal freight transportation market vendors

Related Reports:
Domestic Freight Market in US -The domestic freight market size in the US has the potential to grow by USD 170.10 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%. Download a free sample report now!

Freight Brokerage Market -The freight brokerage market size is expected to grow by $ 41.60 bn and record a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 46.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.86

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Convoy Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kuehne + Nagel Management AG, Lynden Inc., Trimble Inc., and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-46-55-bn-growth-in-intermodal-freight-transportation-market-reduced-freight-transportation-costs-with-intermodal-service-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301400896.html

SOURCE Technavio

