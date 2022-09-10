USD 461.88 million growth in Silicone Gel Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the silicone gel market, operating under the materials industry. The latest report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 461.88 million, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
CRI SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KCC Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., Solvay SA, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Buy Sample Report.
Silicone Gel Market Segmentation
Based on geographic segmentation, 47% of the markets originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the Electrical And Electronics category led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.
End-user
Geography
Silicone Gel Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The silicone gel market report covers the following areas:
Silicone Gel Market Size
Silicone Gel Market Trends
Silicone Gel Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption in the electrical and electronics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Silicone Gel Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.
Silicone Gel Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist silicone gel market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the silicone gel market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the silicone gel market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the silicone gel market, vendors
Silicone Gel Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 461.88 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.1
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 47%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CRI SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KCC Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., Solvay SA, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
10.4 Elkem ASA
10.5 Evonik Industries AG
10.6 Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.
10.7 Merck KGaA
10.8 Nissan Chemical Corp.
10.9 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
10.10 Solvay SA
10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.
10.12 Wacker Chemie AG
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
