USD 461.88 million growth in Silicone Gel Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the silicone gel market, operating under the materials industry. The latest report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 461.88 million, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the Latest Free sample report

Attractive Opportunities in Silicone Gel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

CRI SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KCC Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., Solvay SA, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. are among some of the major market participants. Buy Sample Report.

Silicone Gel Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 47% of the markets originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the Electrical And Electronics category led the growth under the end-user segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

Geography

Silicone Gel Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The silicone gel market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Silicone Gel Market Size

Silicone Gel Market Trends

Silicone Gel Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing adoption in the electrical and electronics industry as one of the prime reasons driving the Silicone Gel Market growth during the next few years. Download Free Sample Report.

Silicone Gel Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist silicone gel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the silicone gel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the silicone gel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the silicone gel market, vendors

Related Reports

Contact Adhesives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The contact adhesives market share is expected to increase by USD 1.43 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.

Acetic Acid Market Research by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The acetic acid market share is expected to increase by 4.88 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%.

Silicone Gel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 461.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CRI SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, Evonik Industries AG, Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, KCC Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nissan Chemical Corp., North Coast Medical Inc., Novagard Solutions Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., Solvay SA, Specialty Silicone Products Inc., The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Medical and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Cosmetics and personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

10.4 Elkem ASA

10.5 Evonik Industries AG

10.6 Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

10.7 Merck KGaA

10.8 Nissan Chemical Corp.

10.9 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.10 Solvay SA

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.12 Wacker Chemie AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-461-88-million-growth-in-silicone-gel-market--global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model-301620346.html

SOURCE Technavio