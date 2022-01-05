U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

USD 47.40 Million Growth in Chiropractic Software Market in North America: By End-user, Deployment, and Geography | Global Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2025

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chiropractic Software Market value is set to grow by USD 47.40 million, progressing at a CAGR of 5.45% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Attractive Opportunities in Chiropractic Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Chiropractic Software Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

The chiropractic software market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The Chiropractic Software Market is segmented by End-user (large practices, mid-size practices, and individual practitioners), Deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for chiropractic software in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America.

Stringent regulatory norms and healthcare policies will facilitate the chiropractic software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the drivers, trends, and challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025.

The Chiropractic Software Market Covers the Following Areas:

Chiropractic Software Market Sizing
Chiropractic Software Market Forecast
Chiropractic Software Market Analysis

The chiropractic software market share growth by the large practices segment will be significant during the forecast period. The challenges faced by the large practices include the high number of administrative processes and collaboration among staff across multiple sites. To overcome these challenges, hospitals adopt chiropractic software. The software helps hospitals streamline their administrative processes such as appointment management, scheduling, treatment planning, clinical charting, patient reminders, and billing and accounting.

Companies Mentioned

  • ACOM Health

  • AdvancedMD Inc.

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • Atlas Chiropractic Software

  • ChiroFusion LLC

  • IntuiSoft Technologies LLC

  • Life Systems Software Inc.

  • MacPractice

  • SimplePractice LLC

  • Vagaro Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market share is expected to increase by USD 4.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.44%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Population Health Management Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The population health management market share should rise by USD 11.89 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.41%. To get extensive research insights: Download FREE sample report

Chiropractic Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 47.40 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.33

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ACOM Health, AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Atlas Chiropractic Software, ChiroFusion LLC, IntuiSoft Technologies LLC, Life Systems Software Inc., MacPractice, SimplePractice LLC, and Vagaro Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Large practices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mid-size practices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Individual practitioners - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ACOM Health

  • AdvancedMD Inc.

  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

  • Atlas Chiropractic Software

  • ChiroFusion LLC

  • IntuiSoft Technologies LLC

  • Life Systems Software Inc.

  • MacPractice

  • SimplePractice LLC

  • Vagaro Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-47-40-million-growth-in-chiropractic-software-market-in-north-america-by-end-user-deployment-and-geography--global-industry-trend-analysis-and-forecast-2021---2025--301453572.html

SOURCE Technavio

