U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.00
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,372.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,334.00
    -30.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.00
    -1.30 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.54
    -0.82 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1763
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    +0.04 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1700
    +0.1870 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,068.63
    -325.46 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.64
    -29.90 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.64
    -26.48 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

USD 48.46 Billion Growth expected in Aluminum Market by 2025 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Aluminum Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., and United Co. RUSAL International PJSC will emerge as Aluminum suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aluminum will grow at a CAGR of 4.79% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Aluminum requirements.

Aluminum Market Procurement Research Report
Aluminum Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Aluminum Market

Major Price Trends in the Aluminum's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Aluminum with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Aluminum Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Aluminum Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Aluminum spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Try Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Aluminum Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-48-46-billion-growth-expected-in-aluminum-market-by-2025--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301362600.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Oil rally ends amid COVID-19 concerns, returning supply

    U.S. oil was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $67.92 a barrel, after gaining 1.2% in the previous session. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that American crude inventories fell last week for a third consecutive week and overall fuel demand increased to the most since March 2020, boosting prices around 10% through Wednesday. "For now, U.S. consumers appear to be shrugging off the spread of the Delta variant ... However, it seems likely that we are near the peak in U.S. demand, which will act as a lid on oil prices," Capital Economics said in a note.

  • Former Cisco CEO says he is 'not investing in China'

    Long-time Cisco CEO John Chambers says businesses need to be very careful right now in their dealings with China.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • The 5 Biggest Chinese Software Companies

    Read about the five largest and most influential software companies in China, including a new up and coming superstar.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Bitcoin Miners Hold Onto Rigs, Betting the Bull Run Will Continue

    Supply has dried up despite a glut of available bitcoin mining rigs since China’s crackdown in May.

  • Lam Research Is 'Terrific,' Says Cramer, but the Charts Are Tricky

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" on Monday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about Lam Research . "I think Lam is terrific," Cramer responded. In this daily bar chart of LRCX, below, we can see that prices declined this month to test the rising 40-week moving average line.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • Pure Storage Stock Rallies as Earnings Top Estimates

    Pure Storage CEO Charles Giancarlo told Barron's that new products contributed to earnings, and 35% of revenue was from Pure's expanding subscription business.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.

  • Delta Air Lines to charge $200 monthly to unvaccinated workers

    Julie Hyman breaks down Delta Air Lines' new policy requiring non-vaccinated employees to pay a surcharge of $200 a month.

  • As XPO Logistics Spins Off GXO Logistics, Let's Check the Charts

    Breakups are a great way for companies to unlock a lot of value, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Monday evening. Cramer's long been a fan of XPO Logistics. Prices have dipped slightly in recent days but it is now back above the rising 50-day moving average line.

  • Cryptocurrency Market Will More Than Triple by 2030: Study

    The report by Allied Market Research projects a compound annual growth rate of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy JD.com, and 1 Reason to Sell

    JD.com's (NASDAQ: JD) share prices rose 3% on Aug. 23 after the Chinese e-commerce giant posted second-quarter numbers that surpassed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy JD stock -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to decide.

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • ‘I am in favor of companies adopting these strong policies about covid vaccination & mandating it’: Doctor

    Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.