USD 48 Billion Growth expected in Material Handling Equipment Market by 2024 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Material Handling Equipment Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, and KUKA AG will emerge as Material Handling Equipment suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Material Handling Equipment will grow at a CAGR of 5.58% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Material Handling Equipment requirements.

Material Handling Equipment Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Material Handling Equipment Market

Major Price Trends in the Material Handling Equipment Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Material Handling Equipment with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted Pricing Models in the Material Handling Equipment Market

Download our free sample report to know more about the latest price trends and various pricing models

Will there be an Increase in the Spend Growth for Material Handling Equipment Procurement?

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Material Handling Equipment spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Material Handling Equipment Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-48-billion-growth-expected-in-material-handling-equipment-market-by-2024--1-200-sourcing-and-procurement-report--spendedge-301389643.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

