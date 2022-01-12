U.S. markets open in 6 hours 45 minutes

USD 489.59 Mn growth in Black Beer Market | Europe to occupy 33% global market share| Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global black beer market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. Vendors are competing based on various factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Some vendors are acquiring smaller brands to gain access to a larger customer base and increase their market presence.

Attractive Opportunities in Black Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The black beer market size is expected to increase by USD 489.59 million from 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period.

The black beer market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increasing number of breweries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the increased consumption of alcoholic beverages among women and new product launches will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Black Beer Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of black beer. The segment is driven by the convenience offered by offline trade distribution channels such as hypermarkets and supermarkets.

By geography, Europe is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share and is home to some of the major black beer-producing countries in the world. The high acceptance of black beer as a refreshment beverage among consumers is driving the growth of the black beer market in Europe. Germany, the UK, and Russia are the key markets for black beer in Europe.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

  • Anheuser Busch InBev SA

  • Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH

  • Boston Beer Co. Inc.

  • Carlsberg AS

  • Constellation Brands Inc.

  • Diageo Plc

  • Einbecker Brauhaus AG

  • Heineken NV

  • Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Black Beer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.54%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 489.59 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, UK, and Russian Federation

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Einbecker Brauhaus AG, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., and Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-489-59-mn-growth-in-black-beer-market--europe-to-occupy-33-global-market-share-technavio-301458119.html

SOURCE Technavio

