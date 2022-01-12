USD 489.59 Mn growth in Black Beer Market | Europe to occupy 33% global market share| Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global black beer market is fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. Vendors are competing based on various factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Some vendors are acquiring smaller brands to gain access to a larger customer base and increase their market presence.

Attractive Opportunities in Black Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The black beer market size is expected to increase by USD 489.59 million from 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period.

The black beer market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increasing number of breweries as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Also, the increased consumption of alcoholic beverages among women and new product launches will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Black Beer Market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of black beer. The segment is driven by the convenience offered by offline trade distribution channels such as hypermarkets and supermarkets.

By geography, Europe is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share and is home to some of the major black beer-producing countries in the world. The high acceptance of black beer as a refreshment beverage among consumers is driving the growth of the black beer market in Europe. Germany, the UK, and Russia are the key markets for black beer in Europe.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH

Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Carlsberg AS

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo Plc

Einbecker Brauhaus AG

Heineken NV

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.

Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Black Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 489.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bitburger Braugruppe GmbH, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Carlsberg AS, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Einbecker Brauhaus AG, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., and Molson Coors Beverage Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

