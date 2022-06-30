U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

USD 5.03 Bn growth expected in Carpets and Rugs Market | APAC to occupy 36% market share | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Carpets and Rugs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 5.03 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 1.55% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59% during the forecast period. According to the report, APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Carpets and Rugs Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read Our Report Sample Now for highlights on the market size, current and future growth opportunities, and the market behavior across geographies over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the increasing number of residential and commercial construction activities. Improvements in the disposable incomes of consumers and the growth of GDP in emerging economies have resulted in solid growth in the real estate industry worldwide. This has significantly increased the number of residential and commercial construction activities. Thus, with the growing number of commercial and residential spaces, the demand for carpets and rugs is expected to increase during the forecast period.

In addition, increasing consumer preference for home décor and the rising number of renovations and remodeling activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the intense competition from LVTs will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Competitive Analysis

The carpets and rugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Interface Inc., Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Carpets Co., Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd., Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc., and Victoria Plc.

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

View Report Sample for highlights on the competitive scenario in the market.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-User

  • By end-user, the market is classified into residential and commercial segments.

  • The residential segment accounts for the majority of the market share. The segment includes residential replacements and new residential fitments.

  • The demand for carpets and rugs is increasing among residential end-users owing to growing urbanization and the increasing disposable income of consumers.

  • Also, the growing global population will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography

  • By geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, and South America.

  • APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region will account for 36% of the global market share.

  • The availability of low-cost carpets and the growing adoption of carpet tiles in commercial buildings are driving the growth of the regional market.

  • Also, factors such as rising income levels due to an increase in the number of working women, the increasing homeownership, globalization, and changing consumer tastes will contribute to the growth of the carpets and rugs market in APAC.

Identify other prominent segments and regions in the market. View Our Report Sample

Related Reports:

Carpets and Rugs Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.55

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Turkey, Belgium, India, Canada, and Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Inter IKEA Group, Interface Inc., Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., Oriental Weavers Carpets Co., Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd., Tarkett Group, The Dixie Group Inc. , and Victoria Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

  • 10.4 Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • 10.5 Interface Inc.

  • 10.6 Milliken and Company

  • 10.7 Mohawk Industries Inc.

  • 10.8 Oriental Weavers Group

  • 10.9 Tai Ping

  • 10.10 Tarkett Group

  • 10.11 The Dixie Group Inc.

  • 10.12 Victoria Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

