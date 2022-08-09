U.S. markets open in 2 hours 40 minutes

USD 5.04 Bn growth opportunity in Essential Oil Market -- Europe to emerge as a major market

·9 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 5.04 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 8.69% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

 

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international vendors. Key vendors in the market are focusing on new product launches to expand their share and increase sales. For instance, in October 2020, doTERRA International LLC launched new essential oil products and diffusers, including three new wellness programs designed to help people focus on their specific health goals. The market is a dynamic threat of rivalry in the market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The health benefits of essential oils have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products might reduce the growth opportunities of vendors. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies Aromaaz International, Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Frontier Co-op, H. Reynaud and Fils, NOW Health Group Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils as major market participants.

The essential oil market is segmented as below:

  • Application

The food and beverages segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is experiencing an increase in the application of essential oils as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seek products that contain natural ingredients. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • Geography

37% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The region is observing high demand for essential oils due to various health benefits and multiple applications across multiple industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages. In addition, the increasing demand for aromatherapy products in Europe is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. View Sample Report Now

Essential Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist essential oil market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the essential oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the essential oil market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the essential oil market vendors

Related Reports:

Essential Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.69

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, The Netherlands, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aromaaz International, Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Frontier Co-op, H. Reynaud and Fils, NOW Health Group Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Recreation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aromaaz International

  • 10.4 Bath and Body Works Direct Inc.

  • 10.5 Biolandes Aromes SAS

  • 10.6 doTERRA International LLC

  • 10.7 Frontier Co-op

  • 10.8 H. Reynaud and Fils

  • 10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.

  • 10.10 Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Lebermuth Co. Inc.

  • 10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-04-bn-growth-opportunity-in-essential-oil-market--europe-to-emerge-as-a-major-market-301601436.html

SOURCE Technavio

