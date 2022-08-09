USD 5.04 Bn growth opportunity in Essential Oil Market -- Europe to emerge as a major market

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Essential Oil Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 5.04 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 8.69% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international vendors. Key vendors in the market are focusing on new product launches to expand their share and increase sales. For instance, in October 2020, doTERRA International LLC launched new essential oil products and diffusers, including three new wellness programs designed to help people focus on their specific health goals. The market is a dynamic threat of rivalry in the market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The health benefits of essential oils have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing availability of counterfeit products might reduce the growth opportunities of vendors. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies Aromaaz International, Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Frontier Co-op, H. Reynaud and Fils, NOW Health Group Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils as major market participants.

The food and beverages segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is experiencing an increase in the application of essential oils as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and seek products that contain natural ingredients. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

37% of the market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The region is observing high demand for essential oils due to various health benefits and multiple applications across multiple industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverages. In addition, the increasing demand for aromatherapy products in Europe is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Essential Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist essential oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the essential oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the essential oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the essential oil market vendors

Essential Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.94% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.69 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, The Netherlands, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aromaaz International, Bath and Body Works Direct Inc., Biolandes Aromes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Frontier Co-op, H. Reynaud and Fils, NOW Health Group Inc., Sydney Essential Oil Co. Pty Ltd., The Lebermuth Co. Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

