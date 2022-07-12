USD 5.10 Bn in Automotive Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Size at 32% CAGR - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market report titled Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The report claims the market to register an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 32% with a potential growth difference of USD 5.10 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market growth will be driven by the emergence of virtual reality showrooms and events in the forthcoming years. However, the market might witness challenges such as the slowdown in the automotive industry.
Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Technology
Geography
Contribution Highlights
Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Vendor Landscape
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.
Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
The competitive scenario provided in the report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Top Companies Covered in this Report are:
Continental AG: The company offers Augmented-Reality HUD.
DENSO Corp.: The company offers an augmented reality platform to illustrate its vision for smart cities, Harmonious Communications Cockpit, and other products.
Garmin Ltd.: The company offers Hybrid Cloud Map Architecture, Weather Along Route Navigation, and other products.
Hyundai Motor Co.: The company offers the Hyundai Virtual Guide app. It is loaded with features such as Bluetooth phone pairing, a clock, and other features.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC: The company offers an immersive 3D experience.
Microsoft Corp.
Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
NVIDIA Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Volkswagen AG
Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size
Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Trends
Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Industry Analysis
Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market, vendors
Automotive Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 32.00%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 5.10 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
10.63
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
Europe at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Microsoft Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
Market segments
Comparison by Technology
AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Continental AG
DENSO Corp.
Garmin Ltd.
Hyundai Motor Co.
JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC
Microsoft Corp.
Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd.
NVIDIA Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Volkswagen AG
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
