USD 5.18 Bn growth in In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market | North America to witness huge growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-vitro toxicity testing market size is expected to increase by USD 5.18 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 10.09% during the forecast period. According to the report, North America will have the largest share of the market and the region will offer significant growth opportunities for market players. The increasing demand for in-vitro toxicity testing from pharmaceutical and biotechnology vendors and the food and beverage companies is creating huge opportunities for market players in the region.

The global in-vitro toxicity testing market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors. Vendors in the market are investing in technologies to develop innovative, energy-efficient, and advanced in-vitro toxicity testing products that can be used in all applications across various end-user industries. Vendors are also focusing on organic and inorganic strategies such as technological innovations and mergers and acquisitions (M&A), to strengthen their position in the market. Technavio identifies Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. as dominant players in the market.

Although the increasing use of in-vitro toxicity testing by companies to reduce drug failures, the presence of toxic substances, and the rising number of awareness programs will offer immense growth opportunities, limitations of preclinical studies and the presence of stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global in-vitro toxicity testing market is segmented as below:

End-User

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the prime end-users in the market. The increase in the development of genetically engineered hormones, enzymes, antibodies, and vaccines for the treatment of various diseases is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Geographic

North America will have the largest share of the market. The region will contribute 39% of the global market growth. Increasing outsourcing of drug development processes to CROs is driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-vitro toxicity testing market report covers the following areas:

In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the in-vitro toxicity testing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the in-vitro toxicity testing market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-vitro toxicity testing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-vitro toxicity testing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-vitro toxicity testing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-vitro toxicity testing market vendors

In-Vitro Toxicity Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

10.7 Eurofins Scientific SE

10.8 Evotec SE

10.9 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

10.10 Merck KGaA

10.11 SGS SA

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

