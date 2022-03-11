U.S. markets closed

USD 5.22 bn Growth in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil is expected to grow by USD 5.22 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Find additional highlights related to the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil. Download Free Sample Report

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil: Driver

The soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil is one of the key factors driving the growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil. E-commerce companies prefer 3PL to efficiently manage their supply chain by reaching end-users across various regions. They are experiencing high demand uncertainties, which is compelling them to use 3PL rather than having their own logistics. Therefore, the growth of the e-commerce sector will positively impact the 3PL market in Brazil. The country is witnessing rapid growth in the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce market in Brazil grew by almost 56%, reaching nearly USD 20 billion in sales revenue in 2020. Such growth will increase the demand for 3PL for both long-distance transportation and last-mile delivery across the country and will drive the 3PL market in Brazil in terms of revenue.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil: Challenge

The rise in cargo theft will challenge the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil. This has propelled the need for precautionary safety requirements, such as insurance, which increases the overall cost of the service. A majority of the goods and freight transport in Brazil is through roads. 3PL service providers and companies are opting for logistics services to secure their merchandise from cargo theft. Companies have increased their spending on insuring their merchandise, which drives the demand for various insurance plans. This increases the insurance premium cost, which further increases the operating cost for 3PL service providers. Hence, companies operating in Brazilian states are reluctant to expand their presence despite the increase in demand. Such factors reduce the demand for 3PL in Brazil.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers freight transportation, transportation management, brokerage, and warehousing.

CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers air freight, ground freight, and other logistics services.

DHL International GmbH - The company offers land freight, ocean freight, air freight, contract logistics, lead logistics, and other logistics services.

DSV Panalpina AS - The company offers various third party logistics solutions such as transport, warehousing, and freight management.

Kintetsu World Express Inc. - The company offers integrated warehousing and distribution on a global scale.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil by end-user (consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and others) and service (warehousing and distribution, transportation, and others).

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil. Request a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Logistics Market in Thailand by End-user and Function - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Contract Logistics Market in US by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market In Brazil Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.22 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.33

Regional analysis

Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Bomi Italia Spa, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DC Logistics Brasil, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., Hyundai Glovis Co. Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Logwin AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, Sinotrans Ltd., SNCF Group, and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user

  • Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • CEVA Logistics AG

  • DHL International GmbH

  • DSV Panalpina AS

  • Kintetsu World Express Inc.

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

  • Sankyu Inc.

  • Schenker AG

  • Sinotrans Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-22-bn-growth-in-third-party-logistics-3pl-market-in-brazil--technavio-301498121.html

SOURCE Technavio

