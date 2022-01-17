U.S. markets closed

USD 5.22 Bn Growth in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil | Soaring E-commerce Sector in Brazil to Boost Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil is expected to grow by USD 5.22 bn from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate,

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil report covers the following areas:

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

By end-user, the consumer goods segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. As the demand for consumer goods in Brazil is seasonal and uncertain, most companies prefer 3PL services for storing and transporting goods across the country.

  • Service

By service, the warehousing and distribution segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Warehousing refers to activities associated with the storage of raw materials, finished goods, and semi-finished goods.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Scope

The soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil is driving the growth of the market. E-commerce companies prefer 3PL to manage their supply chain efficiently by reaching end-users across regions. Therefore, the growth in the e-commerce sector will positively impact the 3PL market in the concerned region. Such growth will increase the demand for 3PL for both long-distance transportation and last-mile delivery across the country.

Rise in cargo theft may impede the market growth. This has propelled the need for precautionary safety requirements, such as insurance, which raises the overall cost of the service. Moreover, due to rising cargo theft, companies in the country are hesitant to expand their presence, despite the increase in demand. Such factors reduce the demand for 3PL in Brazil and are expected to hinder the growth of the 3PL market in Brazil.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil, including C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DHL International GmbH, DSV Panalpina AS, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sankyu Inc., Schenker AG, and Sinotrans Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics (3PL) market in brazil growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the third-party logistics (3PL) market in brazil size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) market in brazil

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party logistics (3PL) market in brazil vendors

