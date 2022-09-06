USD 5.28 Bn growth in Wound Closure Devices Market 2026, Rising Demand For Cosmetic And Plastic Surgeries to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wound Closure Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 5.28 billion from 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Wound Closure Devices Market 2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Connexicon Medical Ltd., ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity Aktiebolag, IVT Medical Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Inc., Theragenics Corp., Welfare Medical Ltd., and Cryolife Inc. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wound Closure Devices Market Segmentation

Product

Geography

Wound Closure Devices Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wound closure devices market report covers the following areas:

Wound Closure Devices Market size

Wound Closure Devices Market trends

Wound Closure Devices Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advancements in wound care technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the wound closure devices market growth during the next few years.

Wound Closure Devices Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Wound Closure Devices Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Wound Closure Devices Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

3M Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Arthrex Inc.

B. Braun SE

Baxter International Inc.

Connexicon Medical Ltd.

ConvaTec Group Plc

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag

Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

IVT Medical Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Smith and Nephew plc

Wound Closure Devices Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will assist wound closure devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wound closure devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wound closure devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wound closure devices market vendors

Wound Closure Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Connexicon Medical Ltd., ConvaTec Group Plc, DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag, Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., IVT Medical Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Theragenics Corp., Welfare Medical Ltd., and Cryolife Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Sutures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Surgical staples - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Wound sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Wound strips - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 B. Braun SE

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

10.6 DeRoyal Industries Inc.

10.7 Essity Aktiebolag

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Smith and Nephew plc

10.11 Stryker Corp.

10.12 Teleflex Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

