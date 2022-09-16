USD 5.35 Bn growth expected in Third-Party Risk Management Market -- North America to occupy significant market share
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Third-Party Risk Management Market by Component, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 5.35 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period. North America will emerge as the dominant market, occupying 41% of the global market share. The implementation of stricter regulations to improve the transparency of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and reduce the risk associated with derivatives markets by the EMIR is creating huge opportunities for vendors operating in the region. Download PDF Sample Report
Market Dynamics
The benefits associated with third-party risk management is driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based third-party risk management and a growing number of alliances and partnerships will contribute to the growth of the market. On the other hand, the threat from open-source risk management software will reduce the growth opportunities for vendors.
Company Profiles
The third-party risk management market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aravo Solutions Inc., BitSight Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Diligent Corp., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Genpact Ltd., KPMG International Ltd., Kroll LLC, MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Optiv Security Inc., Prevalent Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, ProcessUnity Inc., Riskpro India Ventures Pvt. Ltd., RSA Security LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Venminder Inc., and Rapid Ratings International Inc.
Competitive Analysis
The global third-party risk management market is fragmented. Vendors are providing various solutions and services under third-party risk management. Vendors are also adopting various strategies such as partnerships and product development to remain competitive. To succeed in this market, vendors must focus on tackling data security and privacy issues, the threat from open-source software, and the changing regulatory environment.
The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here
Market Segmentation By Component
By component, the market is classified into solution and service.
The market growth in the solutions segment will be significant over the forecast period.
The segment is driven by the availability of various vendors offering a wide range of third-party risk management solutions.
Market Segmentation by Deployment
By deployment, the market is analyzed across cloud and on-premise segments.
The market will observe strong growth in the cloud segment during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation by Region
By geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.
The need to comply with various regulations is driving the growth of the third-party risk management market in APAC.
Third-Party Risk Management Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.89%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 5.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.52
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aravo Solutions Inc., BitSight Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Diligent Corp., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Genpact Ltd., KPMG International Ltd., Kroll LLC, MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., OneTrust LLC, Optiv Security Inc., Prevalent Inc., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, ProcessUnity Inc., Riskpro India Ventures Pvt. Ltd., RSA Security LLC, SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Venminder Inc., and Rapid Ratings International Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Component
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Component
5.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Service - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Component
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
6.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
11.4 Ernst and Young Global Ltd.
11.5 Genpact Ltd.
11.6 KPMG International Ltd.
11.7 Kroll LLC
11.8 NAVEX Global Inc.
11.9 PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
11.10 ProcessUnity Inc.
11.11 RSA Security LLC
11.12 Venminder Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
