USD 5.39 Bn growth opportunity in Biopolymer Packaging Market | 63% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"Biopolymer Packaging Market Report by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to witness substantial growth in APAC in the coming years owing to the thriving packaging industry and increasing agricultural activities in the region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Biopolymer Packaging Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio estimates the global biopolymer packaging market size to grow by USD 5.39 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period.

Know more about the growth variance, market size, and highlights on the growth opportunities across regions by purchasing our full report.
Download a Free Sample before purchasing

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the growing government regulations for bio-based packaging. Governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives to attain sustainability. This is compelling chemical manufacturers to use bio-based raw materials for producing alcohols, polymers, and other products. For instance, the European Directive 94/62/EC promotes the recycling and reusability of packaging materials. The EN 13432 standard promotes the recovery of packaging waste based on industrial composting. The presence of such regulations are discouraging the use of non-sustainable products, thereby creating a high demand for biopolymer packaging globally.

The increasing awareness for human wellbeing and eco-friendly products and the fluctuating crude oil prices will further drive the growth of the biopolymer packaging market. But the cost-effectiveness of conventional plastics over biopolymers might hamper the market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Alpagro Packaging NV, Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BIOGREEN PACKAGING Pvt. Ltd., Biome Bioplastics Ltd., COMPOSTPACK SAS, Earthpac Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Element Packaging Ltd., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Gate Bio Packaging, Minima Technology Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, Plastic Suppliers Inc., Plasto Manufacturing Co., Berlin Packaging UK Ltd, Tetra Laval International SA, Tipa Corp. Ltd., Treemera GmbH, and Northern Technologies International Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the biopolymer packaging market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Material

  • By Material, the market is classified into biodegradable and non-biodegradable.

  • The biodegradable segment holds the largest share of the market.

  • The segment is driven by the increasing demand for biodegradable polymers such as PLA in packaging, textiles, hygiene, agriculture, and cutlery industries.

  • The market growth in the biodegradable segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

  • By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • APAC will have the largest share of the market.

  • The increasing number of e-commerce companies has been crucial in driving the growth of the biopolymer packaging market in APAC.

  • Also, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the regional market.

  • The market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the key markets for biopolymer packaging in APAC.

Get highlights on the growth contribution of other major segments in the report. Request a Free Sample Now

Related Reports:

Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Biopolymer Coatings Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Biopolymer Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.45%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.39 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alpagro Packaging NV, Amcor Plc, BASF SE, BIOGREEN PACKAGING Pvt. Ltd., Biome Bioplastics Ltd., COMPOSTPACK SAS, Earthpac Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Element Packaging Ltd., FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Green Gate Bio Packaging, Minima Technology Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, Plastic Suppliers Inc., Plasto Manufacturing Co., Berlin Packaging UK Ltd, Tetra Laval International SA, Tipa Corp. Ltd., Treemera GmbH, and Northern Technologies International Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Material

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Material

  • 5.3 Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Material

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alpagro Packaging NV

  • 10.4 Amcor Plc

  • 10.5 BASF SE

  • 10.6 Berlin Packaging UK Ltd

  • 10.7 Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

  • 10.8 COMPOSTPACK SAS

  • 10.9 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 10.10 Element Packaging Ltd.

  • 10.11 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

  • 10.12 Treemera GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-39-bn-growth-opportunity-in-biopolymer-packaging-market--63-growth-to-originate-in-apac--technavio-301495618.html

SOURCE Technavio

