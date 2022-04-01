USD 5.45 billion growth expected in Security Printing Market | APAC to dominate with 49% market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global security printing market size is expected to increase by USD 5.45 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The increasing counterfeit and forgery activities in countries such as China and India have resulted in a rise in the demand for secured document printing in the region. In addition, the high demand for documents such as ID cards, passports, and bank documents, coupled with the increasing population is creating a lot of growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Security Printing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global security printing market is fragmented with the presence of a significant number of regional and global players. An increase in technological innovations and the expansion of operations by vendors have intensified the competition in the market. Established vendors are investing in designing, developing, planning, and expanding the existing security printing products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Technavio identifies A1 Security Print Ltd., ANY Security Printing Plc, Authentix Inc., China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp., De La Rue Plc, Donggang Co.Ltd., DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, ELTRONIS UK Ltd., FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Integrity Print Ltd., Joint Stock Company Goznak, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Ltd., Oriental Holding Group, RAINBOW PRINTING LTD., Schwarz Druck GmbH, Security Papers Ltd., Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., and Simpson Security Papers Inc. as key players in the market.

Factors such as the increased focus of countries to outsource the printing of currencies, countermeasures against forgery and counterfeiting practices, and rise in need for brand protection will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the transition toward a cashless economy, digitization of identification cards, and strict certification related to security paper will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Security Printing Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Geography

The banking and financial sector exhibits high demand for security printing in the market. Factors such as the rising global population and the increasing number of automated teller machines (ATMs) are increasing the demand for security printing in the banking and financial sector. However, the rising number of online transactions is expected to reduce the growth opportunity in the segment.

By geography, APAC will dominate the global security printing market. The region currently holds 49% of the global market share. The increasing demand for passports and visas led by the thriving tourism industry has been significant in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the high dependence on cash-based transactions in countries such as India and Indonesia is contributing to the growth of the security printing market in APAC.

Our security printing market report covers the following areas:

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the security printing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the security printing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist security printing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the security printing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the security printing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of security printing market vendors

Security Printing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 Security Print Ltd., ANY Security Printing Plc, Authentix Inc., China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp., De La Rue Plc, Donggang Co.Ltd., DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, ELTRONIS UK Ltd., FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Integrity Print Ltd., Joint Stock Company Goznak, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Ltd., Oriental Holding Group, RAINBOW PRINTING LTD., Schwarz Druck GmbH, Security Papers Ltd., Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., and Simpson Security Papers Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

