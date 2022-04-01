U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.00
    +12.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,715.00
    +97.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,909.50
    +40.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.60
    +4.20 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.33
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.00
    -11.00 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.97
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1074
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +1.23 (+6.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3135
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3670
    +0.6790 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,099.32
    -2,307.01 (-4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.35
    -46.91 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,583.42
    -238.01 (-0.86%)
     

USD 5.45 billion growth expected in Security Printing Market | APAC to dominate with 49% market share | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global security printing market size is expected to increase by USD 5.45 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. According to the report, the market will observe significant growth in APAC. The increasing counterfeit and forgery activities in countries such as China and India have resulted in a rise in the demand for secured document printing in the region. In addition, the high demand for documents such as ID cards, passports, and bank documents, coupled with the increasing population is creating a lot of growth opportunities for market players.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Security Printing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Security Printing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Get more highlights on the market growth across regions. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The global security printing market is fragmented with the presence of a significant number of regional and global players. An increase in technological innovations and the expansion of operations by vendors have intensified the competition in the market. Established vendors are investing in designing, developing, planning, and expanding the existing security printing products to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Technavio identifies A1 Security Print Ltd., ANY Security Printing Plc, Authentix Inc., China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp., De La Rue Plc, Donggang Co.Ltd., DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, ELTRONIS UK Ltd., FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Integrity Print Ltd., Joint Stock Company Goznak, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Ltd., Oriental Holding Group, RAINBOW PRINTING LTD., Schwarz Druck GmbH, Security Papers Ltd., Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., and Simpson Security Papers Inc. as key players in the market.

Factors such as the increased focus of countries to outsource the printing of currencies, countermeasures against forgery and counterfeiting practices, and rise in need for brand protection will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the transition toward a cashless economy, digitization of identification cards, and strict certification related to security paper will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our full report to uncover successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors. Gain confidence by Downloading a Free Sample Report.

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Security Printing Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

The banking and financial sector exhibits high demand for security printing in the market. Factors such as the rising global population and the increasing number of automated teller machines (ATMs) are increasing the demand for security printing in the banking and financial sector. However, the rising number of online transactions is expected to reduce the growth opportunity in the segment.

By geography, APAC will dominate the global security printing market. The region currently holds 49% of the global market share. The increasing demand for passports and visas led by the thriving tourism industry has been significant in driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the high dependence on cash-based transactions in countries such as India and Indonesia is contributing to the growth of the security printing market in APAC.

Our security printing market report covers the following areas:

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the security printing market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the security printing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Security Printing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist security printing market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the security printing market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the security printing market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of security printing market vendors

Related Reports:

Banknote Market by Printer Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Web-to-Print (W2P) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Security Printing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.5

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A1 Security Print Ltd., ANY Security Printing Plc, Authentix Inc., China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp., De La Rue Plc, Donggang Co.Ltd., DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH & Co. KG, ELTRONIS UK Ltd., FNMT-RCM, Giesecke + Devrient GmbH, Integrity Print Ltd., Joint Stock Company Goznak, Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., Orell Füssli Ltd., Oriental Holding Group, RAINBOW PRINTING LTD., Schwarz Druck GmbH, Security Papers Ltd., Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Ltd., and Simpson Security Papers Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Banking and financial sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Government sector - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ANY Security Printing Plc

  • 10.4 Authentix Inc.

  • 10.5 China Banknote Printing and Minting Corp.

  • 10.6 De La Rue Plc

  • 10.7 DREWSEN SPEZIALPAPIERE GmbH Co. KG

  • 10.8 FNMT-RCM

  • 10.9 Giesecke + Devrient GmbH

  • 10.10 Joint Stock Company Goznak

  • 10.11 Security Papers Ltd.

  • 10.12 Security Printing Minting Corporation of India Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-45-billion-growth-expected-in-security-printing-market--apac-to-dominate-with-49-market-share--technavio-301513877.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lithium miners' shares charge up on likely Biden EV order

    Shares of U.S. lithium miners climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, after a report that President Joe Biden could invoke a law to encourage domestic production of minerals needed to make electric-vehicle batteries. Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp and Lithium Americas climbed between 3% and 7%, as the order is expected to help miners access government funding for feasibility studies on new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals, or to make existing facilities more productive.

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas

    BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles from Friday or else have their supplies cut, a move European capitals rejected and which Germany said amounted to "blackmail". Germany, the most heavily reliant on Russia, has already activated an emergency plan that could lead to rationing in Europe's biggest economy.

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Kremlin demands rubles for gas, leaves currency loophole

    Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Thursday demanding payment for natural gas in rubles but appeared to temper the order by allowing dollar and euro payments through a designated bank, the latest twist over energy supplies that Europe relies on to heat homes and generate electricity.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Biden's answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

    President Joe Biden will trigger the Defense Production Act to secure U.S. sources of critical minerals and materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese that are used to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. It's also part of Biden's broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling "Putin's Price Hike" at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Electric vehicle adoption is ‘a major uplift’ for chipmakers, analyst says

    Truist Securities Managing Director William Stein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the significance of EV-focused chipmakers.

  • Biden Invokes Cold War Powers to Boost EV Battery Production

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration announced it will invoke Cold War powers to boost domestic production of materials for batteries needed to power electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy, a move intended to improve U.S. competitiveness in a market dominated by China.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Cri

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • What President Biden releasing oil from reserves may mean for gas prices

    President Biden ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to cool elevated prices will have a limited effect, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Lawsuit accusing 10 banks of rigging $23 trillion U.S. Treasury market is dismissed

    A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a long-running antitrust lawsuit accusing 10 of the world's largest banks of pursuing two interrelated conspiracies to suppress competition in the now $23.2 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities. U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe in Manhattan said the 18 plaintiffs — including pension and retirement funds, banks and companies that traded in Treasuries — failed to address shortcomings he found one year ago when dismissing an earlier version of their proposed class action. The defendants include Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, NatWest Group and UBS, as well as trading platform operator Tradeweb Markets.

  • Oil Drillers Say Scarce Steel a Reason for Flat U.S. Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Add steel shortages to the growing list of reasons U.S. shale producers aren’t raising output as fast as needed amid a global energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeUkraine Update: Aid Convoys Have Been Unable to Reach MariupolU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationTo drill more wells,

  • What a 180-Million-Barrel Oil Release May Mean for the Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped by more than $5 a barrel in a matter of minutes after a report that the Biden administration is considering releasing about 1 million barrels a day from its strategic reserves for several months.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsUkraine