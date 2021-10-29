U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

USD 5.58 Bn growth in Wet Wipe Market from 2020 to 2025 | Driven by rising concerns over hygiene | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wet wipe market is set to grow by USD 5.58 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Wet Wipe Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the rising concern over hygiene will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

Wet Wipe Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Wet Wipe Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the wet wipe market in the household products industry include 3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the wet wipe market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The wet wipe market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for multi-functional wet wipes will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing environmental concerns will hamper the market growth.

Wet Wipe Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist wet wipe market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the wet wipe market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the wet wipe market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wet wipe market vendors

Wet Wipe Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 5.58 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.72

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm Corp., and Unilever Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-58-bn-growth-in-wet-wipe-market-from-2020-to-2025--driven-by-rising-concerns-over-hygiene--technavio-301410026.html

