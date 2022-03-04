U.S. markets closed

USD 5.65 Bn growth in Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector | 39% growth expected in APAC | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector is expected to grow by USD 5.65 billion between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period. The report identifies Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., and others as the dominant players in the market. Market vendors will observe huge growth opportunities in APAC owing to high population growth, rapid urbanization, and increased industrialization.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our full report offers detailed insights into the current market scenario and present and future growth opportunities in the market.

Read Our Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

The market is driven by factors such as growing investments in water and wastewater treatment, the presence of stringent environmental regulations and policies, and the demand for new water resources due to urbanization and safety concerns. In addition, trends such as the rising demand for pump repairing and remanufacturing, integration of pumps with IIoT, and the advent of solar-powered pumps will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. But the volatility in raw material prices might reduce the growth potential in the market.

Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector by Application: Municipal segment to generate maximum revenue

  • The municipal segment is dominating the market with the largest share.

  • The segment is driven by increased demand for wastewater treatment coupled with the growing global population.

  • The increasing number of smart cities globally will also fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Pumps Market in Water and Wastewater Treatment Sector by Type: Centrifugal pumps segment to account for maximum sales

  • Centrifugal pumps segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021.

  • The growth of the segment can be attributed to the low cost and ease of use of centrifugal pumps.

  • Also, the increasing investments in water and wastewater treatments in developing countries have been crucial in driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis: APAC to hold the largest market share

  • 39% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

  • Many governments in APAC are introducing various initiatives for the treatment of water. In addition, the presence of stringent regulations on the use of water for industrial purposes will foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

  • China and Japan are the key markets for pumps in water and wastewater treatment sector in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Get highlights on other major segments, regions, and key countries in the market. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Notes:

  • The pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period.

  • The pumps market in water and wastewater treatment sector is segmented by application (municipal and industrial), type (centrifugal pumps and positive displacement pumps), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Kubota Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ruhrpumpen Group, Sintech Precision Products Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, The Weir Group Plc, Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc.

Related Reports:

Sanitary Pumps Market in US by Product and End-user – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial Peristaltic Pumps Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pumps Market In Water And Wastewater Treatment Sector Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Ebara Corp., Flowserve Corp., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Kubota Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Ruhrpumpen Group, Sintech Precision Products Ltd., SPP Pumps Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., TechnipFMC Plc, The Weir Group Plc, Wilo SE, and Xylem Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Municipal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Centrifugal pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Positive displacement pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Danfoss AS

  • 11.4 Dover Corp.

  • 11.5 Flowserve Corp.

  • 11.6 Grundfos Holding AS

  • 11.7 KSB SE and Co. KGaA

  • 11.8 Kubota Corp.

  • 11.9 Sulzer Ltd.

  • 11.10 The Weir Group Plc

  • 11.11 Wilo SE

  • 11.12 Xylem Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-5-65-bn-growth-in-pumps-market-in-water-and-wastewater-treatment-sector--39-growth-expected-in-apac--technavio-301494914.html

SOURCE Technavio

