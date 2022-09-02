USD 5.68 billion Growth in Welding Equipment Market with 51% Contribution from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Welding Equipment Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.17%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global welding equipment market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the welding equipment market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The emergence of friction stir welding technology in the automotive sector is one of the prominent factors influencing the market growth. In addition, the lack of a skilled workforce will be a major challenge for the welding equipment market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Welding Equipment Market 2022-2026

Welding Equipment Market Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Welding Equipment Market Scope and Vendor Analysis

The report also covers the following areas:

The welding equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. This statistical study of the welding equipment market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The welding equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Top Welding Equipment Market Players Covered in this Report are:

Ador Welding Ltd.

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Banner Welding Inc.

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

Colfax Corp.

DAIHEN Corp.

Doncasters Group Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Kriton Weld Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Miller Electric LLC

Mitco Weld Products Pvt. Ltd.

Mogora Pvt. Ltd.

OBARA Group Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Sonics and Materials Inc.

Telwin Spa

The Lincoln Electric Co.

voestalpine AG

Welding Equipment Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist welding equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the welding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the welding equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of welding equipment market vendors

Welding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ador Welding Ltd., AMADA Co. Ltd., Banner Welding Inc., Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH, Colfax Corp., DAIHEN Corp., Doncasters Group Ltd., Fronius International GmbH, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Kriton Weld Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Miller Electric LLC, Mitco Weld Products Pvt. Ltd., Mogora Pvt. Ltd., OBARA Group Inc., Panasonic Corp., Sonics and Materials Inc., Telwin Spa, The Lincoln Electric Co., and voestalpine AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

Construction - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

Shipbuilding - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AMADA Co. Ltd.

Banner Welding Inc.

Colfax Corp.

Fronius International GmbH

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Lincoln Electric Co.

Miller Electric LLC

OBARA Group Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

voestalpine AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

